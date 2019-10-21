Varsity Football

VK Top 25: Ranking Wichita’s top football teams with one week until the playoffs start

There are fewer than seven days until the 2019 regular season is complete.

The postseason of Kansas high school football is around the corner. Here are the top 25 teams in the Wichita area after Week 7:

Week 6 rankings

Week 5 rankings

Week 4 rankings

Week 3 rankings

Week 2 rankings

Preseason rankings

1. derby fb.PNG

2. northwest fb.PNG

3. maize fb.PNG

4. andale fb.PNG

5. andover central fb.PNG

6. maize south fb.PNG

7. mcpherson fb.PNG

8. carroll fb.PNG

9. salina central fb.PNG

10. garden plain fb.PNG

11. cheney fb.PNG

12. halstead fb.PNG

13. buhler fb.PNG

14. west fb.PNG

15. east fb.PNG

16. sedgwick fb.PNG

17. conway springs fb.PNG

18. collegiate fb.PNG

19. eisenhower fb.PNG

20. clearwater fb.PNG

21. kapaun fb.PNG

22. hesston fb.PNG

23. goddard fb.PNG

24. newton fb.PNG

25. ark city fb.PNG

Dropped teams

  • Wichita Heights (20)
  • Valley Center (21)
  • Winfield (23)
  • Belle Plaine (24)

Added teams

  • Hesston (22)
  • Goddard (23)
  • Newton (24)
  • Arkansas City (25)

Highest rises

  • Wichita East (+7)
  • Wichita West (+5)
  • Kapaun Mt. Carmel (+4)

Farthest falls

  • Eisenhower (-9)
  • Buhler (-4)
  • Maize South (-2)
  • Clearwater (-2)

BEHIND OUR REPORTING

How we ranked these teams

Preps reporter Hayden Barber has accumulated data from across the high school sports landscape and used his own evaluation from seasons past and present to create these rankings of teams in the Wichita area.

Related stories from Wichita Eagle
Profile Image of Hayden Barber
Hayden Barber
Wichita Eagle preps reporter Hayden Barber brings the area updates on all high school sports while adding those hard-to-find human-interest stories on Wichita’s student-athletes.
  Comments  