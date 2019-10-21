VK Top 25: Ranking Wichita’s top football teams with one week until the playoffs start

There are fewer than seven days until the 2019 regular season is complete.

The postseason of Kansas high school football is around the corner. Here are the top 25 teams in the Wichita area after Week 7:

Dropped teams

Wichita Heights (20)

Valley Center (21)

Winfield (23)

Belle Plaine (24)

Added teams

Hesston (22)

Goddard (23)

Newton (24)

Arkansas City (25)

Highest rises

Wichita East (+7)

Wichita West (+5)

Kapaun Mt. Carmel (+4)

Farthest falls

Eisenhower (-9)

Buhler (-4)

Maize South (-2)

Clearwater (-2)

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we ranked these teams Preps reporter Hayden Barber has accumulated data from across the high school sports landscape and used his own evaluation from seasons past and present to create these rankings of teams in the Wichita area.