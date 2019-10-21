Varsity Football
VK Top 25: Ranking Wichita’s top football teams with one week until the playoffs start
There are fewer than seven days until the 2019 regular season is complete.
The postseason of Kansas high school football is around the corner. Here are the top 25 teams in the Wichita area after Week 7:
Dropped teams
- Wichita Heights (20)
- Valley Center (21)
- Winfield (23)
- Belle Plaine (24)
Added teams
- Hesston (22)
- Goddard (23)
- Newton (24)
- Arkansas City (25)
Highest rises
- Wichita East (+7)
- Wichita West (+5)
- Kapaun Mt. Carmel (+4)
Farthest falls
- Eisenhower (-9)
- Buhler (-4)
- Maize South (-2)
- Clearwater (-2)
BEHIND OUR REPORTING
How we ranked these teams
Preps reporter Hayden Barber has accumulated data from across the high school sports landscape and used his own evaluation from seasons past and present to create these rankings of teams in the Wichita area.
