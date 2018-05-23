Tyler Barriss, gamers involved in fatal Wichita "swatting" indicted on federal charges

A federal grand jury has indicted the man accused in Wichita's fatal swatting as well as the two gamers involved in the video game dispute that prompted the false emergency call.

The indictment was filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas. It charges 25-year-old Tyler Barriss, who is facing state court charges including involuntary manslaughter, with false information and hoaxes, cyberstalking, threatening to kill another or damage property by fire, interstate threats, conspiracy and several counts of wire fraud, according to federal court records.

One of the gamers — 18-year-old Casey S. Viner of Ohio — is charged with several counts of wire fraud, conspiracy, obstruction of justice and conspiracy to obstruct justice.

The other gamer — Shane M. Gaskill of Wichita — is charged with several counts of obstruction of justice, wire fraud and conspiracy to obstruct justice.

SIGN UP

Our journalism makes a difference. And your subscription makes it possible. Subscribe today for only <strike style="color: #5b5b5b";> $12.99 </strike> $7.99 per month SUBSCRIBE NOW

The charges are connected to the Dec. 28 fatal shooting of 28-year-old Wichitan Andrew Finch. Police went to Finch's south Wichita home, at 1033 W. McCormick, after receiving an emergency call about a murder and hostage situation at the address. Wichita police Officer Justin Rapp fired one shot at Finch from a rifle after Finch stepped out onto his front porch to see why emergency lights were outside of his home.

Police have said Finch didn't comply with law enforcement commands. He wasn't armed, didn't play video games and was not involved in the gaming dispute.

Online gamers in December said an feud over an accidental, virtual "killing" of a character in a Call of Duty World War II game with a $1.50 wager led the fatal swatting call.

Gaskill was in Kansas when he was playing the game on Dec. 28, according to the indictment. Viner was in Ohio.

Swatting is when someone makes a false emergency report of a critical situation or crime in progress with the goal of drawing a large law enforcement presence to an address. Often they involve bomb threats, reports of hostage situations or murders.

According to the indictment, "Viner became upset by events that occurred during the games, events that he blamed on ... Gaskill." The men "argued via electronic communications" and Viner continued to be upset.

Viner then contacted Barriss, a known swatter, "through electronic communications and asked ... Barriss to 'swat' " Gaskill at an address that Gaskill previously gave to him.

That address was 1033 W. McCormick - where Finch lived with his family. It was not Gaskill's true address, the indictment says.

Barriss then followed Gaskill on Twitter, "researching and verifying that the address provided by ... Viner was, in fact, the address for a residence," the indictment says. Barriss also found a phone number for the Wichita Police Department.

When Gaskill saw that Barriss had followed him on Twitter, Gaskill started communicating with him through direct messages, starting at about 5:51 p.m. Dec. 28, according to the indictment.

Messages that Gaskill sent Barriss during the exchange included:

"Please try some s---"

"I'll be waiting"

"1033 w McCormick st Wichita Kansas 67217"

"You're gonna try and swat me its hilarious"

He also provided a social security number.

Barriss' responses included questions about Gaskill's age and the validity of the social security number.

About 20 minutes after the conversation started, Barriss "began a series of calls to the Wichita Police Department (WPD)'s downtown security desk in Wichita" from Los Angeles, Calif. He disguised his identity so it appeared that the call was being made from a phone number local to Wichita. He told authorities that his name was Brian and that he'd shot his father, was holding people hostage and had poured gasoline in the house.





Barriss used a cellphone connected to WiFi at a public library in South Los Angeles to make the calls. He didn't have cell service on his phone. Because he used the library's WiFi, authorities could trace the call to that spot and capture Barriss.

Filing of the federal charges against the trio comes a day after Barriss appeared in Sedgwick County District Court for hearing where a judge found there was found evidence to try him for involuntary manslaughter in Finch's killing.

Rapp, the officer who fired the fatal shot, will not faces charges in Finch's shooting, Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett announced last month.