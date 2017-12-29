What is 'swatting'?

More Videos

Mother reacts to son's killing by police

Man shot by police after false call of shooting, hostage situation

Rabbi's prayer at Commission meeting

First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8

Raw video of K-State at Cactus Bowl

Restaurants we lost in 2017

Wichita man leads police on a chase through west Wichita, police say

Restaurants we lost in 2016

Highlights from Wichita State's win over Florida Gulf Coast

The dangers of texting while driving

    Around 400 swatting cases happen each year and the consequences can be deadly. (Video by Candi Bolden Music by Bensound.com)

Around 400 swatting cases happen each year and the consequences can be deadly. (Video by Candi Bolden Music by Bensound.com)
Lisa Finch, surrounded by family members, reacts to the killing of her son, Andrew Finch, who was shot Thursday evening by police. The shooting may have been related to what online gamers have said in multiple Twitter posts as a “swatting” hoax involving two gamers. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle)

Lisa Finch, surrounded by family members, reacts to the killing of her son, Andrew Finch, who was shot Thursday evening by police. The shooting may have been related to what online gamers have said in multiple Twitter posts as “swatting.” (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle)

Deputy Chief Troy Livingston of the Wichita Police Department gave an update on a robbery and police chase that unfolded in west Wichita on Wednesday morning. Two suspects were involved in an exchange of gunfire with police in the 700 block of North Gilda. One suspect tried to flee the scene and was eventually apprehended near Maple and Maize Road. The suspect had a gunshot wound to the lower jaw and is currently hospitalized in fair condition. (Video by Travis Heying and Fernando Salazar)

For Alonzo Hill, 55, this Christmas will be different. After spending 15 years in Kansas prisons for rape, Hill is about to have his first Christmas “free on the inside and the outside. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle)

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics show that more than 700,000 children are referred to child protective agencies as a result of abuse or neglect in the U.S. each year. According to Purva Grover, M.D., a pediatric emergency physician at Cleveland Clinic Children’s, child abuse is something that unfortunately pediatricians and emergency room physicians are always on the lookout for, but parents need to know the warning signs of physical abuse too, especially when their children are left in the care of others.

WARNING, VERY GRAPHIC CONTENT: An attorney representing the Barber County Sheriff’s Office released the full body-cam video of the fatal police shooting of Steven Myers. The shooting occurred on the evening of Oct. 6 behind a house in Sun City, a town of about 50 people in Barber County. Sheriff’s officers were responding to a report of a man with a shotgun outside Buster’s bar.