Tyler Barriss, man accused of fatal 'swatting' call, to appear in court Tuesday

The 25-year-old Los Angeles man who is accused of making the "swatting" call that led a Wichita police officer to fatally shoot a father of two in late December is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning.
It's the first time Tyler Barriss will be in court since his extradition hearing in Los Angeles, days after his Dec. 29 arrest. Barriss has been scheduled for several preliminary hearings in the time since he was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail in January, but they've been reset and delayed for various reasons.
Barriss is accused of calling Wichita City Hall from a library in Los Angeles at about 6 p.m. Wichita time on Dec. 28 to report a shooting and hostage situation at 1033 W. McCormick. Inside the home was Andrew Finch, 28, his mother, a niece and roommate. None of them were being held hostage and no one was dead inside.
When Wichita police surrounded the house, Finch's mother, Lisa, told The Eagle that Finch was curious about why police were outside, and opened the front door. Body camera footage worn by some officers shows several officers yelling commands at Finch to raise his hands.
A report by District Attorney Marc Bennett says officers saw Finch lower his hands and upon raising them, was shot about 10 seconds after he opened the door. Bennett announced in April that the officer who fired the shot won't face charges. He and the police department haven't named the officer, saying residents accused of crimes are only named upon their arrest.
In their own words, the 10 officers and three deputies who surrounded the Finch home that night had different interpretations and reactions to Finch's movements the night he was killed. Some officers said they thought Finch was trying to get back inside the house. Others said they didn't shoot because they didn't see a gun. One officer said he didn't know if Finch was the suspect or a hostage.
Bennett said the shooter acted on the information he received from the caller — that someone inside the home had already shot and killed their father and wouldn't put down their gun. He had reason to believe Finch had reached for a gun, the report says.
Barriss has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, interfering with law enforcement officers and giving a false alarm. The involuntary manslaughter charge stems from the accusation that someone was killed in the commission of Barriss allegedly committing a misdemeanor crime.
He's been held in jail on a $500,000 bond.
An arrest affidavit accuses Barriss of making the false call after a dispute other an online game of Call of Duty over a $1.50 wager. Finch was not involved in the game, and neither was Barriss, authorities have said. In an interview with the DramaAlert YouTube channel, Barriss said he gets paid to make swatting calls and was asked by one of the gamers to make the Dec. 28 call.
The family of the gamer who allegedly gave Finch's address to Barriss used to live at the house, according to court documents and other sources.
In April, Barriss apparently threatened to "swat" again. A software update to an inmate kiosk at the Sedgwick County Jail allowed inmates to have internet access. Barriss was apparently one of those inmates and several tweets were posted to an account tied to him — @GoredTutor36.
"How am I on the Internet if I'm in jail? Oh, because I'm an eGod, that's how," one tweet said.
A follow-up tweet posted 19 minutes later under the same Twitter handle said, "All right, now who was talking (expletive)? >:) Your (expletive) is about to get swatted."
The preliminary hearing on Tuesday morning will allow a judge to determine if there's enough probable cause against Barriss to send the case to trial.
The Associated Press asked Barriss' attorney, Bradley Sylvester, on Monday if he believes the evidence supports the involuntary manslaughter charge. He replied, "That is a weird question because there is not another case quite like it."
Finch's death is the first time someone was killed as a result of swatting. In the last five months, several other swatting incidents have happened across the country including ones in Forth Worth, Texas; West Des Moines, Iowa; and Indianapolis, Indiana. None of them have been fatal.
Comments