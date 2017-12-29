More Videos

  • Police release the 911 call that led to the deadly 'swatting'

    A 911 caller told police he was holding his mother and little brother hostage in a house in the 1000 block of McCormick. Listen to the 911 call that led to the deadly "swatting" in Wichita. (Video by Candi Bolden)

A 911 caller told police he was holding his mother and little brother hostage in a house in the 1000 block of McCormick. Listen to the 911 call that led to the deadly "swatting" in Wichita. (Video by Candi Bolden)
Crime & Courts

Lisa Finch, surrounded by family members, reacts to the killing of her son, Andrew Finch, who was shot Thursday evening by police. The shooting may have been related to what online gamers have said in multiple Twitter posts as a “swatting” hoax involving two gamers. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle)

Crime & Courts

Lisa Finch, surrounded by family members, reacts to the killing of her son, Andrew Finch, who was shot Thursday evening by police. The shooting may have been related to what online gamers have said in multiple Twitter posts as “swatting.” (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle)

Police give update on shootout and high-speed chase

Crime & Courts

Police give update on shootout and high-speed chase

Deputy Chief Troy Livingston of the Wichita Police Department gave an update on a robbery and police chase that unfolded in west Wichita on Wednesday morning. Two suspects were involved in an exchange of gunfire with police in the 700 block of North Gilda. One suspect tried to flee the scene and was eventually apprehended near Maple and Maize Road. The suspect had a gunshot wound to the lower jaw and is currently hospitalized in fair condition. (Video by Travis Heying and Fernando Salazar)

1st Christmas outside of prison

Crime & Courts

1st Christmas outside of prison

For Alonzo Hill, 55, this Christmas will be different. After spending 15 years in Kansas prisons for rape, Hill is about to have his first Christmas “free on the inside and the outside. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle)

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

Crime & Courts

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics show that more than 700,000 children are referred to child protective agencies as a result of abuse or neglect in the U.S. each year. According to Purva Grover, M.D., a pediatric emergency physician at Cleveland Clinic Children’s, child abuse is something that unfortunately pediatricians and emergency room physicians are always on the lookout for, but parents need to know the warning signs of physical abuse too, especially when their children are left in the care of others.