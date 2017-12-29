Call of Duty gaming community points to ‘swatting’ in deadly Wichita police shooting

More Videos 2:22 Man shot by police after false call of shooting, hostage situation Pause 0:57 Where do New Year's traditions come from? 0:43 First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8 1:18 Restaurants we lost in 2017 1:50 Highlights from Wichita State's win over Florida Gulf Coast 1:18 New commercial development coming to downtown Wichita 4:03 Raw video of K-State at Cactus Bowl 1:08 Little Free Library dedication 1:00 Restaurants we lost in 2016 2:18 Wichita man leads police on a chase through west Wichita, police say Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Man shot by police after false call of shooting, hostage situation Wichita police say a man was fatally shot by an officer who was responding to a call about a homicide and hostage situation that turned out to be false. Wichita police say a man was fatally shot by an officer who was responding to a call about a homicide and hostage situation that turned out to be false. nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

