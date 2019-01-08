Get ready to pay more for water, sewer service in Wichita for the next 20-30 years

City of Wichita water treatment facility on Museum Blvd. Wichita is raising the price of water and sewer service for 2019, the first of what could be 30 years of annual rate hikes. The rates are rising now and in the future to pay for what is expected to be a half-billion dollar drinking-water treatment plant. Bo Rader The Wichita Eagle