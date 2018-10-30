Home & Garden

Style at Home: Pause and celebrate friendship

Nell Hill's has brought so many great things into my life, including some of the best friends a girl could ever hope for. Among those is my dear friend Marsee. If you've been into the store, you might have seen Marsee zipping about like a hummingbird, creating amazing displays. If you've seen my books or read my blog or followed my social media, you have gotten to peek inside her impeccably decorated homes. Marsee's friendship has influenced the way I decorate, how I entertain, and, most of all, how I see the people I love: treasures to be honored and celebrated.

Plumber: A showcase kitchen sink is all in the details

Q: Dear Ed: We just replaced our kitchen sink complete with a new faucet and I am a little disappointed. Somehow I overlooked picking out sink and disposer strainers and now the drain strainers installed don't match my faucet finish. I know I can get used to it, but I want to be happy with my sink. Any suggestions?

Say hello to the hottest incoming trends for 2019

Are you starting the new year with a new project? Why not get an inside scoop on the hottest trends around the corner? Toni Sabatino, the award-winning designer behind Toni Sabatino Style in New York, keeps her finger on the pulse to deliver her clients cutting-edge home interiors. These are her top five trend predictions for 2019.

On Gardening: Conifers bring joy to the cool season landscape

There is nothing that adds a thrill to the winter landscape quite like conifers. Much to the chagrin of my wife I could be forever happy gardening among conifers. I love green selections, blue-gray varieties, and then there is nothing that causes my heart to race quite like the gold varieties. Then to add the magic I would like as many shapes and sizes as possible.

CNET: Best holiday gifts for home chefs

It's time to heat up your holiday shopping. If you have a family member who loves to cook, these gifts are perfect and you're bound to get something tasty out of the deal. Here our four of CNET's top picks for the chef in your life.

Style at Home: A holiday tribute to our pets

"If the world was all golden retrievers, there would never be any arguments," Dan once told me. Who knew I was married to such a wise philosopher? Whether the furry source of love and joy in your home is a dog, a cat or some other critter, you know exactly what he means.

