Nell Hill's has brought so many great things into my life, including some of the best friends a girl could ever hope for. Among those is my dear friend Marsee. If you've been into the store, you might have seen Marsee zipping about like a hummingbird, creating amazing displays. If you've seen my books or read my blog or followed my social media, you have gotten to peek inside her impeccably decorated homes. Marsee's friendship has influenced the way I decorate, how I entertain, and, most of all, how I see the people I love: treasures to be honored and celebrated.