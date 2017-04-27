Charges likely for woman who allegedly abandoned guinea pig

A woman who allegedly abandoned a guinea pig in Lyon County has been located and charges are pending through the county attorney’s office, according to a Facebook post.
A rural Lyon County resident alerted authorities Wednesday after she found a guinea pig in her mailbox, according to a post on the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
In an update sent out Thursday morning, the Sheriff’s Office said the woman who allegedly put the guinea pig in the mailbox has been found and will likely face misdemeanor animal cruelty charges.
The woman who found the pet lives just west of Emporia. After being found, a Sheriff’s Office representative said, the guinea pig went for a veterinarian check-up and will be placed in an animal shelter in Emporia.
No arrest was made, according to the sheriff’s office. The woman who left the guinea pig did so because she could no longer care for it, the representative said.
There was no relationship between the woman who left the pet and the resident who found it.
