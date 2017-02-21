Crime & Courts

February 21, 2017 8:49 AM

Intruder spends night in Kansas home while residents slept

By Tony Rizzo

trizzo@kcstar.com

An Overland Park homeowner was startled early Saturday to find an intruder who had spent the night in his basement.

A man who lives in the 5000 block of West 102nd Terrace called 911 early Saturday after finding a window smashed out and the intruder in his basement, according to police.

Officers arrived and took the man into custody.

The intruder reportedly apologized for breaking the window and said he was a CIA agent who was “on the run,” police said. He also told police that Kansas City “was under attack.”

The break-in had occurred the night before, police said. The intruder’s car was later found parked nearby.

In the basement, they found a blanket that had been moved from an upstairs room. They also found pizza, bottles of water and a loaf of bread from the kitchen.

The homeowners told police that they had not heard anything the night before.

The intruder, reportedly a 33-year-old Kansas City resident, was charged in Municipal Court with criminal damage to property.

 

Strange Kansas stories in the news

Today's story isn't the first time an unusual Wichita or Kansas story has made the rounds.

Here are some other stories you may remember:

Burglars try - and try and try - to break in with hammer

In Port St. Lucie, Fla., burglars were caught on video surveillance trying to break into a gas station What the suspects weren't expecting was impact-resistant glass standing between them and the inside of the store. Check out what happens after the glass breaks. (Courtesy of Port St. Lucie Police Department)

Is that a guitar in your pants?

The Fort Worth police are seeking the thief who stole a a full-size, $1,700 guitar from the Guitar Center in North Fort Worth, Texas by stuffing it in his pants. (Courtesy of Fort Worth Police Department)

 

Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc

Related content

Crime & Courts

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Police seek help in cold case homicide from 2008

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos