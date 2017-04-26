Kansas woman finds guinea pig in her mailbox

A Kansas woman alerted authorities Wednesday after she found a guinea pig in her mailbox, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
In a post to its Facebook page, the sheriff’s office said the rural Lyon County resident found the guinea pig Wednesday morning. The woman lives in a rural part of the county just west of Emporia, the post indicated.
Anyone with information about the apparently abandoned pet is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 620-341-3205.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
