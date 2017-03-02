Plan to flush evidence backfires when marijuana clogs toilet

1:52 Wichita police demonstrate new, less lethal weapon Pause

2:05 Video shows three males vandalizing Gardner Edgerton High School

1:21 What’s going on with federal investigations in Wichita

1:03 'We're going after the wrong people.'

1:38 Alan Rupe comments on school funding

1:16 Brownback's State of the State address

2:11 What you should know from Trump’s first speech to Congress

10:35 Shockers' Gregg Marshall talks Arch Madness in St. Louis

1:57 New Scholfield Honda dealership opens