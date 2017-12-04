25 local gifts in Wichita under $25: Hometown pride

It’s a common refrain in Wichita to “Support Your Local Anything.”
But for a lot of people, that phrase can be somewhat nebulous – that’s why, in the spirit of the holidays, The Eagle has compiled this gift guide for 2017, featuring 25 different local gifts that, when purchased, help support local businesses.
By no means will this list include all potential gift options from local businesses, as the $25 price limit can be fairly restrictive for higher-end stores. All of the stores featured here have a lot of inventory over $25 as well, for the big-spenders out there.
Wichita-Themed Stickers @ $3
Where to buy: Lucinda’s Old Town, 329 N. Mead; The Workroom, 150 N. Cleveland
Who doesn’t love snarky, witty stickers? Bill Gardner and his design staff recently created 41 stickers related to Wichita and Kansas, which make for neat stocking stuffers for someone with a bit of civic pride – and a sense of humor.
Local Band Albums @ $10-$20
Where to buy: Spektrum Musik, 905 W. Douglas
Hours: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tues.-Sat., noon-5 p.m. Sun.
A local gift guide would be incomplete without including music by local bands. While there are tons of local releases worth listening to, a few options for the Wichitan just diving into the local music scene include Vehicles’ “Echo,” Aaron Lee Martin’s “Learned Behavior,” Faux Reality’s “Daybreak’s Lullaby,” Team Tremolo’s EP “Intruder,” or Miki Moondrops’ “Vegetable Head.”
Wichita Pennant @ $20
Where to buy: Vortex Souvenir, 1640 E. 2nd Street or www.wearewichita.com
Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tues.-Fri., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat., noon-5 p.m. Sun.
Ever wanted to declare your love for Wichita on the wall, but just don’t know how? Try this Wichita pennant, made for Kevin Wildt’s We Are Wichita project. Wildt and Hannah Scott recently opened Vortex Souvenir, where you can find this pennant, as well as other eclectic local gifts – as well as a sweet pinball machine.
Neighborhood Glassware @ $14
Where to buy: Bungalow 26, 613 W. Douglas
Hours: 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.
Just like the Neighborhood Pride candles Bungalow 26 offers, there are also glasses available for purchase, each featuring a distinctive neighborhood design. If you know of someone in Old Town, College Hill, Delano or Riverside, this is a perfect, unique gift.
ICT Flag Ornaments @ $16
Where to buy: The Workroom, 150 N. Cleveland
Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Sat.
What’s a Christmas gift list without ornaments? The Workroom sells sequined Wichita flag ornaments that makes for a colorful addition to any Christmas tree.
Matt Riedl: 316-268-6660, @RiedlMatt
