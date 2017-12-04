Matt Riedl The Wichita Eagle
Matt Riedl The Wichita Eagle
Keeper of the Plans

Keeper of the Plans

Looking for things to do? Matt Riedl is your go-to guy for entertainment, art and culture news in Wichita.

Keeper of the Plans

25 local gifts in Wichita under $25: For him

By Matt Riedl

mriedl@wichitaeagle.com

December 04, 2017 11:28 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

It’s a common refrain in Wichita to “Support Your Local Anything.”

But for a lot of people, that phrase can be somewhat nebulous – that’s why, in the spirit of the holidays, The Eagle has compiled this gift guide for 2017, featuring 25 different local gifts that, when purchased, help support local businesses.

By no means will this list include all potential gift options from local businesses, as the $25 price limit can be fairly restrictive for higher-end stores. All of the stores featured here have a lot of inventory over $25 as well, for the big-spenders out there.

Have a favorite gift that you think I missed? Go to Keeper of the Plans on Facebook and leave a comment.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

25 local gifts under $25: For her

25 local gifts under $25: For anyone

25 local gifts under $25: For the home

25 local gifts under $25: Hometown pride

Chicken Poop Lip Junk @ $2.50

Where to buy: Local Ace Hardware and Walgreens stores, Whole Foods Market, 1423 N. Webb, various other retailers

Chicken Poop
Matt Riedl The Wichita Eagle

You may have seen Chicken Poop at drugstore counters for a long time, but did you know it’s a Wichita business? Chicken Poop, which is owned by Jamie Tabor Schmidt, operated out of the Fisch Haus for many years before moving to The Ffarquhar building on St. Francis. It’s a great stocking-stuffer for those friends with perennially chapped lips.

O Pioneer Beard Oil @ $20

Where to buy: The Workroom, 150 N. Cleveland or www.opioneergrooming.com

Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Sat.

O Pioneer Beard Oil
Matt Riedl The Wichita Eagle

Is there a beard-loving person in your life whose facial hair is a bit sad? Local maker Thomas Dalton, who owns O Pioneer Grooming, has just the thing. It’s called beard oil, and you rub it into your beard to moisturize and nourish your facial hair.

Anna Runa Pocket Square @ $25

Where to buy: The Workroom, 150 N. Cleveland or www.annaruna.me

Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Sat.

Anna Runa
Anna Runa

The tie: a perennial holiday dad-gift staple. If you’re going with the tie gift this year, why not spice it up a bit? Anna Runa is a local maker who handmakes accessories like ties and pocket squares – the ties are $40, but the pocket squares fit the $25 threshold for this list.

Bohemia Apothecary Soaps @ $5

Where to buy: The Workroom, 150 N. Cleveland

Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Sat.

Handmade soaps
Matt Riedl The Wichita Eagle

Have a friend who’s, well, a bit smelly? Send a subtle hint – all while supporting local businesses – by gifting these lovely handmade soaps this holiday.

Cocoa Dolce 9-Piece Chocolate Box @ $20

Where to buy: Cocoa Dolce, 2132 N. Rock or www.shopcocoadolce.com

Hours: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Mon.-Thurs., 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Fri.-Sat., noon-7 p.m. Sun.

Cocoa Dolce box
Cocoa Dolce

An assortment of nine gourmet chocolates from Cocoa Dolce makes for a nice stocking-stuffer for that special someone with a sweet tooth. It also takes the guesswork out of determining which chocolates pair well together in a box. This particular set includes flavors like Cheesecake, Creme Brulee, Grey Salt Caramel, Red Velvet, Salted Caramel, Champagne, Cocoa D’or, Gianduia and Raspberry.

Matt Riedl: 316-268-6660, @RiedlMatt

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Exploration Place's major overhaul ... in 30 seconds

    Watch crews install "Design Build Fly," at Exploration Place in 30 seconds. The exhibit opens Dec. 2. (Courtesy: Exploration Place)

Exploration Place's major overhaul ... in 30 seconds

Exploration Place's major overhaul ... in 30 seconds 0:33

Exploration Place's major overhaul ... in 30 seconds
My Home: Mid-century modern masterpiece is a time capsule to the '50s 4:37

My Home: Mid-century modern masterpiece is a time capsule to the '50s
Camera crews swarm Wichita restaurant 0:35

Camera crews swarm Wichita restaurant

View More Video