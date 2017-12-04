25 local gifts in Wichita under $25: For him

It’s a common refrain in Wichita to “Support Your Local Anything.”
But for a lot of people, that phrase can be somewhat nebulous – that’s why, in the spirit of the holidays, The Eagle has compiled this gift guide for 2017, featuring 25 different local gifts that, when purchased, help support local businesses.
By no means will this list include all potential gift options from local businesses, as the $25 price limit can be fairly restrictive for higher-end stores. All of the stores featured here have a lot of inventory over $25 as well, for the big-spenders out there.
Have a favorite gift that you think I missed?
25 local gifts under $25: For her
25 local gifts under $25: For anyone
25 local gifts under $25: For the home
25 local gifts under $25: Hometown pride
Chicken Poop Lip Junk @ $2.50
Where to buy: Local Ace Hardware and Walgreens stores, Whole Foods Market, 1423 N. Webb, various other retailers
You may have seen Chicken Poop at drugstore counters for a long time, but did you know it’s a Wichita business? Chicken Poop, which is owned by Jamie Tabor Schmidt, operated out of the Fisch Haus for many years before moving to The Ffarquhar building on St. Francis. It’s a great stocking-stuffer for those friends with perennially chapped lips.
O Pioneer Beard Oil @ $20
Where to buy: The Workroom, 150 N. Cleveland or www.opioneergrooming.com
Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Sat.
Is there a beard-loving person in your life whose facial hair is a bit sad? Local maker Thomas Dalton, who owns O Pioneer Grooming, has just the thing. It’s called beard oil, and you rub it into your beard to moisturize and nourish your facial hair.
Anna Runa Pocket Square @ $25
Where to buy: The Workroom, 150 N. Cleveland or www.annaruna.me
Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Sat.
The tie: a perennial holiday dad-gift staple. If you’re going with the tie gift this year, why not spice it up a bit? Anna Runa is a local maker who handmakes accessories like ties and pocket squares – the ties are $40, but the pocket squares fit the $25 threshold for this list.
Bohemia Apothecary Soaps @ $5
Where to buy: The Workroom, 150 N. Cleveland
Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Sat.
Have a friend who’s, well, a bit smelly? Send a subtle hint – all while supporting local businesses – by gifting these lovely handmade soaps this holiday.
Cocoa Dolce 9-Piece Chocolate Box @ $20
Where to buy: Cocoa Dolce, 2132 N. Rock or www.shopcocoadolce.com
Hours: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Mon.-Thurs., 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Fri.-Sat., noon-7 p.m. Sun.
An assortment of nine gourmet chocolates from Cocoa Dolce makes for a nice stocking-stuffer for that special someone with a sweet tooth. It also takes the guesswork out of determining which chocolates pair well together in a box. This particular set includes flavors like Cheesecake, Creme Brulee, Grey Salt Caramel, Red Velvet, Salted Caramel, Champagne, Cocoa D’or, Gianduia and Raspberry.
Matt Riedl: 316-268-6660, @RiedlMatt
Comments