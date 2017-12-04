Kelsey Metzinger Bungalow 26
Keeper of the Plans

Looking for things to do? Matt Riedl is your go-to guy for entertainment, art and culture news in Wichita.

25 local gifts in Wichita under $25: For the home

By Matt Riedl

mriedl@wichitaeagle.com

December 04, 2017 01:57 PM

It’s a common refrain in Wichita to “Support Your Local Anything.”

But for a lot of people, that phrase can be somewhat nebulous – that’s why, in the spirit of the holidays, The Eagle has compiled this gift guide for 2017, featuring 25 different local gifts that, when purchased, help support local businesses.

By no means will this list include all potential gift options from local businesses, as the $25 price limit can be fairly restrictive for higher-end stores. All of the stores featured here have a lot of inventory over $25 as well, for the big-spenders out there.

Have a favorite gift that you think I missed? Go to Keeper of the Plans on Facebook and leave a comment.

Small artworks @ $19-$40+

Where to buy: CityArts, 334 N. Mead

Hours: 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Mon.-Thurs., 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat.

Small prints
Matt Riedl The Wichita Eagle

All through the month of December, CityArts is hosting Gifts in the Gallery, featuring local, handmade art for sale. If you’re looking for small pieces of art to hang on the wall, some can be found for as little as $19. Gifts in the Gallery features everything from ceramics, jewelry, painting, sculpture, glass, photography to home decor.

Sparrow Lettering 8x10 Print @ $14

Where to buy: Sparrow Lettering, www.etsy.com/shop/sparrowlettering

Sparrow Lettering 2
Sparrow Lettering

There’s just something special about calligraphy. If you’re looking to buy some home decor this holiday season, try some of these handmade calligraphy prints. Sparrow Lettering is a project by local maker Carrie Lutke, and her prints are available on Etsy.

Nectar Republic Candles @ $9-$18

Where to buy: Nectar Republic, 3700 E. Douglas; Towne East Mall (kiosk near H&M); Whole Foods Market, 1423 N. Webb or www.nectarrepublic.com

Nectar Republic - Bailey Barker Photography
Nectar Republic Bailey Barker Photography

The candle is another one of those “secret Santa” classic gifts, and here in Wichita, you never have to worry about buying big-brand candles. Nectar Republic, based in College Hill’s Clifton Square, makes some killer candles – and soaps, for those looking for bath gifts.

Neighborhood Candles @ $20

Where to buy: Bungalow 26, 613 W. Douglas

Hours: 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.

Neighborhood Pride candles
One of my personal favorite gifts on this list, Bungalow 26 has had four “Neighborhood Pride” candles for sale for a while now. Four different Wichita neighborhoods – Old Town, College Hill, Delano and Riverside – each have their own delightful-smelling candle. The gift shop is also selling glasses with the neighborhood logos on them – sans candle. My personal favorite: the Old Town cologne promises faint whiffs of men’s cologne, to simulate a bustling Friday night in Old Town.

‘Cook ICT’ Cookbook @ $24

Where to buy: The Workroom, 150 N. Cleveland, various local restaurants or www.jennymyersphoto.com/cookict

Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Sat.

Cook ICt
Matt Riedl The Wichita Eagle

Local portrait photographer Jenny Myers recently released this cookbook, which features 50 recipes from local restaurants, including District Taqueria, Molino's, Doo Dah Diner, Tanya’s Soup Kitchen and more. For the foodie friend on your list (or yourself), this is a solid pickup.

