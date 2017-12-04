25 local gifts in Wichita under $25: For anyone

It’s a common refrain in Wichita to “Support Your Local Anything.”
But for a lot of people, that phrase can be somewhat nebulous – that’s why, in the spirit of the holidays, The Eagle has compiled this gift guide for 2017, featuring 25 different local gifts that, when purchased, help support local businesses.
By no means will this list include all potential gift options from local businesses, as the $25 price limit can be fairly restrictive for higher-end stores. All of the stores featured here have a lot of inventory over $25 as well, for the big-spenders out there.
Bohemia Apothecary Candles @ $12.50
Where to buy: Bungalow 26, 613 W. Douglas or www.etsy.com/store/thebohemiaapothecary
Hours: 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.
As I’ve said, candles are a relatively inexpensive gift for Christmas – and one that can be bought locally. Look for Bohemia Apothecary at Bungalow 26, which has a plethora of candles and other gifts to choose from as well.
Feather B Stuffed Animal @ $14-$26
Where to buy: The Workroom, 150 N. Cleveland; Hunt + Gather, 7722 W. Maple; CityArts, 334 N. Mead; various other stores
For anyone with kids – or looking to buy for them – Feather B makes some of the most unique stuffed animals in Wichita. Heather Byers, the maker behind the plushes, makes everything from octopuses to Pokemon characters and elephants.
Reverie Coffee @ $14-$18
Where to buy: Reverie Coffee Roasters, 2611 E. Douglas or www.store.reverieroasters.com
Hours: 7:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Sat., 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun.
It’s official: Reverie is one of the hippest coffee spots in town, and now you can make its coffee at home. The coffee shop sells its coffee beans in a variety of flavors – from its popular Boneshaker Espresso to The Pope’s Choice to various Ethiopian and Guatemalan varieties.
Gourmet Tea @ $5-$20+
Where to buy: The Spice Merchant, 1300 E. Douglas
Hours: 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat., noon-5 p.m. Sun.
Sit down and relax this winter with some gourmet tea from The Spice Merchant. The business also sells its own coffee, if you’re looking for something with a little more kick. Just make sure you have a strainer, tongs or something to separate the hot water from the tea leaves, because it doesn’t come in its own bag like store-bought tea.
Doo Dah Doodles @ $14.50
Where to buy: The Workroom, 150 N. Cleveland; CityArts, 334 N. Mead
Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Sat.
Sarah Olmstead, a local illustrator, released this Wichita-themed coloring book last year, and it still makes a civic-minded holiday gift for the coloring enthusiast in your life. But don’t be afraid to color outside the lines. It’s your book, after all.
