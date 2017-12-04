25 local gifts in Wichita under $25: For her

It’s a common refrain in Wichita to “Support Your Local Anything.”
But for a lot of people, that phrase can be somewhat nebulous – that’s why, in the spirit of the holidays, The Eagle has compiled this gift guide for 2017, featuring 25 different local gifts that, when purchased, help support local businesses.
By no means will this list include all potential gift options from local businesses, as the $25 price limit can be fairly restrictive for higher-end stores. All of the stores featured here have a lot of inventory over $25 as well, for the big-spenders out there.
Lavender Eye Pillow @ $24
Where to buy: Liv + Work, 515 E. Douglas
Store hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wed.-Sat., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun.
There’s nothing quite like like smell of lavender to relax at night, a fact that Liv + Work is keenly aware of. The store makes lavender eye pillows, available in a variety of colors and styles. You can refrigerate or heat them – whatever best aids your nighttime relaxation.
Midwest Mindset Tee @ $26
Where to buy: Shop Mondays, www.shop-mondays.com
OK, so this is technically a dollar more than what this list allows, but I’ll let it slide. Shop Mondays carries this T-shirt, designed by graphic designer Allie Welch, as well as other Kansas-themed shirts, which make for good gifts.
Soft Scarf @ $25
Where to buy: Al Mosrati Boutique, inside Towne East Mall, 7700 E. Kellogg (across from American Eagle) or www.almosratiboutique.com
Hours: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Thurs., 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Fri.-Sat., noon-6 p.m. Sun.
The scarf is perhaps one of the most classic “secret Santa” gifts around, so why not buy local when buying a scarf? These scarves, available from Al Mosrati Boutique, are soft and will keep you warm this winter.
ICT Flag Earrings @ $25
Where to buy: The Workroom, 150 N. Cleveland
Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Sat.
The Wichita flag is in right now, right? Now you can wear your Wichita pride on your earlobes, with these ICT flag earrings, available at The Workroom.
Folk Art Coffee Mugs @ $15
Where to buy: Autism Avenue, 2401 W. 13th Street
Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues.-Fri., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat.
These cute coffee mugs are sold at Autism Avenue, a local business that provides employment opportunities for people with autism. Each has a little inspirational line on the inside. Your purchase here helps support the business and people with developmental disabilities in Wichita.
