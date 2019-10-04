High school football roundup: six undefeated teams fight to shocking finals in Week 5

SHARE COPY LINK

There were 14 undefeated high school football teams in the Wichita area heading into Week 5, but only 10 made it out.

Here is the recap and scores from Friday night:

Andover Central at Maize South: 2 defensive TDs, 5 takeaways

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Two of the Wichita area’s 14 undefeated team meet in Week 5 of the Kansas high school football season as Andover Central goes to Maize South in what could be the AVCTL II title game. Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Colby Herrman jarred it loose, and Trevion Mitchell was gone the other direction.

With 7:29 left in the fourth quarter, Mitchell’s fumble return gave Maize South a two-touchdown lead over Andover Central. The Mavericks held on for a 24-17 win to remain undefeated and hand the Jaguars their first loss of the 2019 season.

Maize South had two defensive touchdowns and forced five turnovers in the win.

The Mavericks were down 10-3 with 3:13 left in the first quarter. They hadn’t allowed more than 20 points since Week 1. But when Maize South’s Harper Kennedy came down with a one-handed interception and ran it back for a touchdown to tie the score before halftime, it sparked a 21-7 run.

With the win, Maize South keeps its unbeaten streak alive not only in 2019 but all-time against Andover Central. It sets up a monster matchup in Week 6 as the Mavericks welcome 4-1 Eisenhower.

Goddard at Maize: 69-2 over two years

It was supposed to be one of the best games the Wichita area had to offer in 2019.

It wasn’t. Maize beat Goddard 42-0. After beating the Lions 27-2 last season, the Eagles are 69-2 on aggregate over Goddard.

Goddard starting quarterback Kyler Semrad came out of the game with a left knee injury early in the first quarter when Maize’s Keaton Robertson rolled up on him coming off a block. Semrad was on crutches and in street clothes by halftime.

The Maize defense was suffocating against Goddard’s second- and third-string quarterbacks, forcing countless negative plays and snagging four interceptions.

The Eagles struck early and often as All-Metro reciever Preven Christon caught two touchdown passes, and All-AVCTL I running back Caden Cox scored twice, too. They start the season 5-0 for the second straight year, the first time in school history that has happened.

Buhler at McPherson: Bullpups finally tested

McPherson hadn’t won a one-score regular season game at home since Week 1 of the 2015 season.

The Bullpups got one Friday night as AVCTL III rival Buhler took them to a 21-14 finish as McPherson prevailed. Since that game in 2017, the Bullpups had played one game decided by 12 and another by 21. Outside of that, fans were treated to at least a 30-point blowout every night.

It looked to be another one of those finishes as McPherson jumped to a 21-0 lead late in the third quarter. Although it wasn’t enough, Buhler’s Bradley Neil hit Kahalewai McDowell with 8:58 left in the fourth quarter to make it a one-score game.

McPherson’s Kaleb Hobbes snared an interception with seconds left to seal the win and 5-0 start for the second straight season.

Collegiate at Cheney: Spartans not back yet

A win Friday would have stamped Collegiate as “back” among the best teams in the Wichita area if not all of Kansas.

The Spartans suffered their first loss of the 2019 season, falling 46-21 to Cheney on the road. The Cardinals have now scored 213 points over their past four games since losing in Week 1 to undefeated Garden Plain.

Collegiate’s most recent 4-1 start came in 2001. The Spartans finished 8-2 that season.

Hesston at Halstead: Undefeated and getting better

Hesston and Halstead have played to several tight finishes in recent history, but not Friday.

Halstead beat its Central Kansas League rival 46-6 and handed the Swathers their first loss of 2019 in the process. Halstead is 5-0 for the third time since 1993.

The 40-point win is believed to be the biggest in school history over Hesston. The teams have played more than 40 times.

All Friday scores