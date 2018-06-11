Wichita police identify victims in separate weekend homicides

Wichita police have identified the victims of two separate weekend homicides, Wichita's 21st and 22nd homicides of the year.
Leroy Hudson, 68, of Wichita, was killed when he was stabbed in the 1600 block of South Erie on Friday night. Officers found Hudson in the street and learned that he had been driving his truck north on Erie. Hudson stopped in the street, and there was a disturbance between Hudson and a 53-year-old man. The 53-year-old then stabbed Hudson multiple times and drove off in Hudson's truck.
The 53-year-old man was arrested Saturday morning at West 27th Street South and Magnolia. Police recovered Hudson's truck in the 300 block of West 32nd Street South, and the man was booked into jail under suspicion of first-degree murder.
Officer Charley Davidson also identified Isaac Lewis, 37, of Wichita, as a victim of a Sunday morning shooting at Daqueris, 7007 East Harry Street. Officers arrived at the nightclub at about 3 a.m., after receiving a report of a disturbance with weapons, and heard multiple gunshots. They arrested a 36-year-old man running from the nightclub and booked him into jail under suspicion of first-degree murder, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of drugs. Officers recovered a gun during the investigation.
Lewis was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene. A 28-year-old woman was shot in the arm and taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Davidson did not give an update on the woman's condition.
Homicides in Wichita are on track to nearly double from last year. District Attorney Marc Bennett said Wichita could see between 55 and 60 homicides this year, compared to 38 in 2017.
Wichita police will present both weekend cases to the district attorney's office later this week.
