Homicide rates so far nearly doubled from 2017

Homicides in Wichita this year have nearly doubled from the same time period in 2017.

From January to April 2017, eight people had been killed. Sixteen were killed in the same time period this year. Two additional people have been killed in May this year.

That means Wichita could be on track to have between 55 and 60 homicides in 2018, District Attorney Marc Bennett said at a recent Criminal Justice Coordinating Council meeting. Last year, 38 people were killed.

The city announced a plan to combat violent crime in December after seven people were killed in a 10 day period. At the time, police said they noticed three major trends regarding the homicides, and those trends appear to mimic this year's cases.

In an overwhelmingly majority of cases, the victims and suspects knew each other. The homicides are often tied to drugs and many of the homicide are the result of an arguments — oftentimes fueled by social media, police said.

At least four of this year's cases were walk or drive-by shootings. Fourteen of the homicides were shootings.

In general, police are seeing a lot of connections to crime and meth.

"Meth drives crime the way the crack drove crime in the early stages of my career," Bennett said recently. "We need to deal with that and we're trying to deal with that in the moment."

After the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council meeting, Bennett said he ran numbers on how many cases his office is handling that deal with meth being found during the commission of another crime. In the small snapshot, he found 11 percent of the cases had ties to meth.

"Someone still had product in their pocket when they got caught doing their forgery or murder or rape or robbery or whatever crime they committed," he said. "That just struck me as a staggering number."

Part One crimes — violent offenses and property crimes that are reported to the Federal Bureau of Investigation every year — are almost all on the rise.

From January to April in 2017 and 2018 — reported rapes have increased from 89 to 130, robberies went from 168 to 175 and aggravated increased from 453 to 579 reported incidents. For property crimes, burglaries have increased from 853 to 869 and auto thefts from 616 to 749. Larcenies decreased from 4,686 to 4,291. The rise in reported rapes could be attributed to the new definition of rape that the FBI released last year.