68-year-old man stabbed to death Friday night, Wichita police say

Wichita police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a 68-year-old man Friday night.

Officers responded to a call about a cutting in the 1600 block of South Erie at around 10:30 p.m. They found the man lying in the street, Officer Charley Davidson said.

Police learned the the man had been driving his 2007 black Chevy Z71 Silverado extended cab truck north on Erie. He stopped and there was a disturbance in the street between him and another man.

The 68-year-old was stabbed multiple times and the man stole the pick-up, Davidson said.

The truck has chrome rims, a chrome handle on the tailgate and the passenger window is tapped up. It has a 60-day tag.





Davidson said this isn't believed to be a random event, but no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 267-2111 or police at 316-268-4407.