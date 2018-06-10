One dead, one injured after shooting at Wichita bar, police say

A man is a dead and a woman is injured after an overnight shooting at a Wichita bar.
At about 3 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to a "disturbance with weapons" call at Daqueris, 7007 E. Harry, Officer Charley Davidson said in a written release.
When officers arrived, they heard multiple gunshots and saw a 36-year-old man running from the club. He was taken into custody without incident, Davidson said.
Officers found a 37-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds inside of the bar. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 28-year-old woman had a gunshot wound to her arm and was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury
The 36-year-old man was booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree murder, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of drugs, Davidson said. A handgun was recovered by police.
This was not a random incident, Davidson said.
If you have any additional information, call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or Wichita detectives at 316-268-4407.
