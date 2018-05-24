Barriss, at center of fatal Wichita 'swatting,' also charged with D.C. bomb threats

Criminal charges continue to mount against Wichita swatting suspect Tyler Barriss.

On Thursday, a federal court in the nation's capitol unsealed a grand jury indictment against the 25-year-old Los Angeles man accusing him of making threats against government buildings in Washington, D.C., in December.

SHARE COPY LINK United States Attorney Stephen McAllister describes a federal indictment that was unsealed Wednesday naming three men in a "Swatting" incident. McAllister named Tyler Barriss along with Casey Viner of Ohio and Shane Gaskill of Wichita. Bo Rader

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Barriss is charged in that case with two counts of threatening and conveying false information concerning use of an explosive, according to the indictment. The charges stem from a Dec. 14 bomb threat phoned into the Federal Communications Commission headquarters and a Dec. 22 bomb threat at the J. Edgar Hoover Building, according to the indictment. The J. Edgar Hoover Building is home to the FBI's headquarters.

The indictment was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia last month. A grand jury returned it April 11 but it was under seal until Thursday.

The documents are being made public a day after federal prosecutors in Kansas announced that Barriss and two online video gamers, 18-year-old Casey Viner and 19-year-old Shane Gaskill, were being indicted in connection with the Dec. 28 swatting death of 28-year-old Wichitan Andrew Finch.

Barriss is facing the most serious charges there.

Finch was shot to death by Wichita police Officer Justin Rapp after Barriss allegedly phoned in a fake murder and hostage situation at 1033 W. McCormick in Wichita on Dec. 28.

A feud between Viner and Gaskill over an accidental killing of a character in Call of Duty match with a $1.50 wager led to the swatting, according to reports.

Viner contacted Barriss and asked him to swat Gaskill during the fight. Gaskill gave Barriss an old address - 1033 W. McCormick - which Barriss provided to a 911 dispatcher, according to the Kansas indictment.

Finch had no knowledge of the Call of Duty dispute and was not involved in online gaming. He was shot after he stepped onto his porch to see why there were emergency lights outside of his home.

Barriss, a known swatter, is also facing an involuntary manslaughter charge in Kansas state court in Finch's death. The officer is not facing charges.

Documents filed in the Washington ,D.C., case say Barriss also has an outstanding arrest warrant for a bomb hoax at a Florida high school and for a swatting incident in Calgary, Canada.

He also "is a target in a wideranging, active, and ongoing federal grand jury investigation in California regarding a large number of hoax bomb threats and swattings committed by the defendant in recent years," according to the documents.

"That investigation has yielded evidence that the defendant conspired or otherwise engaged with other individuals in the course of committing at least some of those offenses, as well as evidence that, in so doing, the defendant and others committed certain federal crimes, including wire fraud and identity theft," the documents say.

In the Washington D.C. bomb threats, Barriss allegedly called the FCC building, saying there were explosives inside set to detonate, as a hearing was taking place, according to a United States Department of Justice press release. The FCC chairman stopped the meeting and the building was evacuated.

In the FBI headquarters threat, Barriss allegedly called after work hours and said that explosives had been placed inside and around the outside of the J. Edgar Hoover Building, the Department of Justice said.

Law enforcement determined both calls were hoaxes.