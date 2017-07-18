Second man arrested following Saturday shooting

A second suspect has been arrested following the shooting death of a 19-year-old man in Wichita on Saturday.
According to a Sedgwick County Jail booking report, Dakahri O. Saunders, 18, of Wichita was arrested Monday on suspicion of first-degree murder in relation to the shooting death of Timothy Golden on Saturday.
Golden, 19, was found dead inside an apartment building near McLean and Kellogg early Saturday afternoon. According to jail records, Saunders was booked shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Monday, though he has yet to be formally charged.
Saunders was booked on suspicion of five other charges in addition to the murder charge. On Saturday, police arrested Ritchie D. Randle, who was booked on suspicion of first-degree murder.
Police were seeking three men in relation to the Saturday shooting. Police said the men went to the apartment complex, located at 550 S. Laclede, where more than a dozen rounds were fired into Golden’s apartment.
