UPDATE: Man shot to death at apartment building near downtown Wichita

Police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment building just west of the Arkansas River near downtown Wichita.
Officers were sent to River West Apartments, 550 S. Laclede, at about 1:45 p.m., Capt. Dan East said. They found a man in his late teens or early 20s who had been shot in a second-floor apartment.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, East said. Investigators have no suspects and are seeking anyone who may have seen or heard something in connection with the shooting.
Laclede was blocked off at Taft as officers gathered information and evidence at the scene. A young woman arrived at the scene at about 3 p.m., asking repeatedly and with increasing urgency if her brother was OK.
He lived at the apartment building, she told an officer next to the street. Unable to control her anxiety, she began weeping.
Other members of the weeping woman’s family stood on a street corner near the apartment building before moving across Taft and sitting on the curb. A young adult male kept his head down, covered by a sheet of paper, while a woman about the same age stared blankly ahead.
Roy Wenzl: 316-268-6219, @roywenzl
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
Comments