“More than a dozen” shots fired into apartment where 19-year-old died

Wichita police say 19-year-old Timothy J. Golden was the man found dead inside of an apartment building near McLean and Kellogg on Saturday afternoon.
Lt. Jason Stephens said Golden died after he was shot several times and that police on Monday were still looking for two of three suspects in the case. Golden’s body was found near the front door of his second-floor home at River West Apartments, 550 S. Laclede, at about 1:45 p.m. Saturday after someone called 911. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Stephens said Monday he wasn’t ready to discuss a motive for the shooting because two suspects remain at large. He said the men were connected somehow but not through gang ties. “Until we have them (the suspects) in custody, we are still looking at all options,” Stephens said.
Authorities arrested an 18-year-old Wichita man, Ritchie D. Randle, sometime on Saturday and booked him into jail on suspicion of first-degree intentional murder shortly after midnight. He was being held in lieu of $500,000 bond on Monday morning, according to online jail records, but has not been formally charged with any crime in the case.
Stephens said Randle and the two other men sought went to the complex and fired “more than a dozen” rounds into Golden’s apartment, where it appears he lived alone. Golden was alone when the shooting happened. Two adjacent apartments were also damaged, Stephens said.
Golden’s killing is Wichita’s 20th homicide of the year.
Anyone who knows the identity or whereabouts of the other two suspects in the homicide, or who has information about the crime, is asked to leave an anonymous tip with Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers. Crime Stoppers can be reached at 316-267-2111, at www.wichitasedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com or using the P3 Tips mobile application.
Tips that lead to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.
