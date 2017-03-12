Want to send a tip to Crime Stoppers? There’s an app for that

Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers has a new mobile app the public can use to submit tips about crimes.
The app is available for Apple and Android devices. Tipsters, as always, will remain anonymous as they pass along information about criminal and suspicious activities.
“We’re really excited about it,” said Wichita police Detective Wendy Hummell.
The app is part of new software created by Texas-based Anderson Software called P3 Intel. Crime Stoppers started using the software last week.
It is a “more seamless and efficient way for community members to offer information,” Hummell said.
You can download the new app through iTunes or Google Play by searching for “P3 Tips.”
One benefit of the app, Hummell said, is that there is no character or length limit on messages. The new software also gives tipsters the ability to upload photos, video and documents along with written information and follow-up on cases.
Detectives, too, now can follow up with tipsters and ask additional questions.
In launching the new app, Crime Stoppers is eliminating its text messaging option for receiving tips.
People can still call in information about crimes at 316-267-2111 and submit tips online at www.wichitasedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com.
Tips that lead to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.
The local Crime Stoppers program has been successful in solving several high-profile crimes in Wichita and Sedgwick County in recent years, Hummell said.
Last year, Crime Stoppers received 1,922 tips, resulting in about 105 arrests.
“It’s an extremely valuable program,” she said. “This … new software is going to enhance the information that comes in from the community.”
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
