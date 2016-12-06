Why you didn’t get an Amber Alert on your phone

Tuesday’s early morning Amber Alert activated over a Wichita mother and three children abducted during a home robbery didn’t get sent to cellphones – which is typical in child abduction situations.
Why?
The KBI, in a written response to questions, said in Tuesday’s case someone missed a procedural step and wireless emergency alerts “were not broadcasted as intended.”
“This lapse occurred due to human error in the middle of the night, but it is being taken very seriously,” the KBI said.
The agency activated an Amber Alert at about 3 a.m. Tuesday after 2-year-old Grayson Gifford, 8-year-old Madison Ruiz, 8-year-old Aiden Ruiz and their mother Melissa Gifford were taken from a home in the 1800 block of South Lexington late Monday night. They were later located safe and their alleged abductors taken into custody.
