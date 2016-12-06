Amber Alert case began as robbery call to 911, police say

For the latest developments in this breaking news story: go to: The story behind Tuesday’s Amber Alert
Wichita Police Department said shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday that Wichita’s Amber Alert case originally began as a 911 call about a residential robbery Monday evening.
An Amber Alert was issued for the three children and their mother Tuesday. All four were found safe shortly before 8 a.m. at a west Wichita hotel, according WPD.
Wichita police said officers were called at around 11 p.m. Monday to a home in the 1800 block of South Lexington, in southeast Wichita.
A 31-year-old man who lived in the home told officers that several suspects went into the home and that one pointed a handgun at him and tied him up. The 31-year-old said that a suspect took Melissa Gifford and her three children in a black Ford Expedition that was parked in the driveway. The Ford Expedition was said to be registered in Gifford’s name.
The WPD news release said the suspects apparently left the home after taking electronics.
Roque Arellano, 34, and other suspects were found at a hotel on west Kellogg, WPD said. Arellano and other people of interest are in custody being interviewed, WPD said.
