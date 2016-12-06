The story behind Tuesday’s Amber Alert

Amber Alert issued a warning for three Wichita children and their mother Tuesday who had been missing since Monday evening.
The children, a 2-year-old and two 8-year-olds, and their mother were found shortly before 8 a.m. Tuesday and suspects were in custody for questioning by the Exploited and Missing Child Unit.
The Wichita Police Department said the case began when officers responded to a robbery call at around 11 p.m. Monday at a house in the 1800 block of South Lexington, near Harry and Woodlawn in southeast Wichita.
A 31-year-old man who lived in the residence told officers that several suspects went into the house, and that one pointed a handgun at him and tied him up. The 31-year-old said a suspect took Melissa Gifford, the mother, and her three children in a black Ford Expedition that was parked in the driveway.
A WPD news release said the suspects apparently left the home after taking electronics.
An Amber Alert was issued for the three children and their mother at around 3 a.m. Tuesday.
Roque Arellano, 34, who goes by the street name “Flako,” and other suspects – including his girlfriend Jennifer Cruz – were then found at a hotel near 5800 W. Kellogg shortly after 5:16 a.m., according to WPD, dispatch reports and Amber Alert information.
The three missing children and Gifford were found safe at a west Wichita hotel shortly before 8 a.m. It’s unclear if the four were found at the same hotel as the suspects or at another location.
The missing Ford Expedition, which was said to be registered in Gifford’s name, was also found Tuesday.
The Exploited and Missing Child Unit continued the case investigation and was interviewing the victims and suspects throughout the day Tuesday.
The WPD news release said the case was “not a random event,” suggesting the suspects and victims knew one another.
Anyone with information about the robbery or Amber Alert should call 911.
