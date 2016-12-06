Crime & Courts

December 6, 2016 6:33 AM

Amber Alert issued for 3 Wichita children, mother

By Gabriella Dunn

Three Wichita children and their mother have been missing since 11:14 p.m. Monday, according to 911 dispatch.

An Amber Alert was issued for the children at around 3 a.m. Tuesday, a Sedgwick County 911 dispatch supervisor said.

The children are 2-year-old Grayson Gifford, 8-year-old Aiden Ruiz and 8-year-old Madison Ruiz, 8.

The Amber Alert says the children and their mother, Melissa Gifford, were removed from their home near 1800 S. Lexington, in southeast Wichita, by someone who was armed with a handgun.

According to Amber Alert, the four were taken from their home by Roque Arellano Jr., who goes by the street name “Flako,” and his girlfriend Jennifer Cruz.

The children and mother were taken in a 1999 black Ford Expedition with a 60-day Kansas tag and Kansas license plate number B32894. The vehicle was registered to Melissa Gifford, according to the Amber Alert.

A dispatch supervisor said one person of interest was taken into custody around 5:16 a.m. from 5800 W. Kellogg Drive.

Kansas Amber Alert and the Wichita Police Department said on Twitter that two suspects were in custody.

Dispatch and traffic heard over the scanner said the search was still active for the three children and mother as of 7:15 a.m. Anyone with information should call 911 or 316-383-4661.

