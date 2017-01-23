Family still ‘frantically’ searching for missing Wichita woman

The mother of a missing Wichita woman said Monday that her family continues to hope for a break in the case.
“We’re still frantically searching,” Liz Anderson said from the Kansas City area Monday afternoon.
Toni Anderson, 20, who graduated from East High School in 2014, was last heard from on Jan. 15 in Kansas City, Mo. Brian Anderson, Toni’s father, had told The Eagle previously that the last contact he had with her was a text message exchange on Jan. 14.
Liz Anderson said Monday that the family has been instructed by police to not talk about the case as an investigation into her daughter’s disappearance continues.
“We’re following up on leads, but no Toni yet,” Darin Snapp, a spokesman for the Kansas City (Mo.) Police Department, said in an e-mail Monday.
Snapp reiterated Monday that police have discovered no evidence of foul play.
Anderson had just left her job at a Kansas City strip club called Chrome around 4 a.m. on Jan. 15 and was on her way to meet friends at a location near downtown, the Kansas City Star reported on Jan. 18.
Anderson reportedly was previously pulled over by a North Kansas City police officer for an improper lane change after leaving work. Anderson was scheduled to start spring semester classes last week at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, according to the school.
