Missing KC student graduated from Wichita’s East High

A University of Missouri-Kansas City student who has been missing since early Monday is a graduate of Wichita East High School, district officials said.
According to a report on KSHB-TV, 20-year-old Toni Anderson was stopped by the North Kansas City Police Department on Sunday. Officials still were investigating her next steps after the stop, the station reported.
Anderson was last heard from about 3 a.m. Monday when she told a friend via text that she was getting pulled over, according to a flier circulating about the disappearance.
In a tweet on Monday, a man who said he was Anderson’s boyfriend said she was last seen Sunday morning. She was known to be driving a black 2014 Ford Focus with Kansas license plate 989-GAX.
My gf @Tonianderson2 has been reported missing in the Kansas City area. Last seen Sunday morning. Every RT counts. DM if you've seen her. pic.twitter.com/3GbO4wgBnc— #BringToniHome (@AscenderellaMan) January 16, 2017
According to a LinkedIn profile for a Toni Anderson who attended East High from 2010 to 2014, she also attended Wichita State University for a time and worked as a lifeguard for the city of Wichita.
Wichita district spokeswoman Wendy Johnson said Anderson graduated from East High School in 2014.
Anyone with information on Anderson’s whereabouts can call the Kansas City Police Department’s missing persons unit at 816-234-5136.
TONI ANDERSON: Missing from Kansas City, MO - 15 Jan 2017 - Age 20 | https://t.co/tkrGjKv6Oj https://t.co/4nytaZHp3V— Connie Hawkins (@imamazed2) January 18, 2017
