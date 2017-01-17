UMKC student told a friend she was getting pulled over. She hasn’t been seen since

Authorities were searching for a missing college student who sent a text to a friend that she was being pulled over in Kansas City prior to her disappearance.
Tonie Marie Anderson was last heard from about 3 a.m. Monday when she told a friend via text that she was getting pulled over, according to a flier circulating about the disappearance.
Anderson, 20, is a student at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, according to reports.
Police have no record of Anderson being pulled over, nor was she in jail, the flier stated, adding that her mobile phone has not been turned on since.
Anderson was known to drive a black 2014 Ford Focus with Kansas license plate 989-GAX.
Anyone with information on Anderson’s whereabouts can call the Kansas City Police Department’s missing persons unit at 816-234-5136.
