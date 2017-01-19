UPDATE: No sign of foul play in missing Wichita woman case, police say

Police continue to follow-up on leads, though there appeared to be no breaks Thursday morning in the case of a missing Wichita woman.
Toni Anderson, 20, a 2014 East High School graduate and University of Missouri-Kansas City student, was last heard from on Sunday when she sent a text message to her friend, Roxy Townsend.
Darin Snapp, a spokesman for the Kansas City (Mo.) Police Department, said in an e-mail Thursday morning that there has been no indication of foul play in the case.
“We’ve spoken with family members, friends and co-workers but unfortunately still no sign of Toni’s whereabouts,” said Snapp. “There is no evidence of foul play but her disappearance is very concerning.”
Anderson had just left her job around 4 a.m. on Sunday and was on her way to meet friends at a location near downtown, the Kansas City Star reported Wednesday.
Townsend, who also graduated from East High in 2014 and said she has known Anderson since the two attended Robinson Middle School in Wichita, told The Eagle that she last heard from Anderson at 4:42 a.m. Sunday, when she received a text that said, “Omg just just pulled over again.”
Anderson reportedly was previously pulled over by a North Kansas City police officer on Missouri 9 for an improper lane change. Anderson told the officer that she was almost out of gas. The officer gave Anderson a warning and watched as she drove to a nearby QuikTrip, said Snapp.
Townsend, who was in Las Vegas over the weekend, said her friend had been driving home from her job as a server at Chrome, an establishment that describes itself as “Kansas City’s premier strip club.”
From 2013 to 2015, a Toni M. Anderson, with an April 1996 birthday, worked as a lifeguard for the city of Wichita, according to a city spokesman. A Wichita State University also spokesman confirmed Wednesday that a Toni Anderson attended the university as a full-time student during the 2014-15 school year.
In alerts on social media, friends say Anderson was driving a black 2014 Ford Focus with Kansas license plate 989-GAX. Anyone with information on Anderson’s whereabouts should call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-8477.
Contributing: Suzanne Perez Tobias of The Eagle and the Kansas City Star
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
