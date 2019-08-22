Soccer predictions: Here are the Wichita-area’s league-title favorites for this season

Bishop Carroll stuns Kapaun in double overtime of state quarterfinal Bishop Carroll scored late in regulation and then again in double overtime to beat rival Kapaun 2-1 in the Class 5A sub-state round to reach the final four. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Bishop Carroll scored late in regulation and then again in double overtime to beat rival Kapaun 2-1 in the Class 5A sub-state round to reach the final four.

The City League has been under Bishop Carroll’s control for the past four years, but there is reason to believe 2019 is time for a change.

Here are the Wichita area’s boys soccer league title predictions, as part of the Eagle’s fall sports preview:

City League

Wichita Heights Bishop Carroll Wichita East Kapaun Mt. Carmel Wichita North Wichita Northwest Wichita South Wichita Southeast Wichita West

The 2019 City League race might go down as the most memorable in the past half decade. For the past four years, Bishop Carroll has owned the GWAL crown, but the Golden Eagles have more to replace this year than about any on their run. Carroll will still be a strong contender, but teams USD 259 teams like Heights, East and North all have their aim at the top spot while Kapaun works to rebuild after graduating a large senior class.

AVCTL I

Derby Campus/Clearwater Maize Salina Central Newton Hutchinson Salina South

AVCTL I boasts perhaps the most wide-open league-title race in the Wichita area. Maize and Newton should be much improved from last year off relatively disappointing season while Derby and Campus are likely to take a slight dip. Derby reached the state semifinals in Class 6A last year after a pair of surprise wins. But Salina Central is the defending league champion. Although the Mustangs will be strong in 2019, they have a lot to replace after graduating an outstanding senior class.

AVCTL II

Maize South Andover Central Eisenhower Andover Valley Center Goddard Arkansas City

AVCTL II has some of the best teams in the Wichita area this year. Maize South reached the Class 5A title game. Andover Central was the last undefeated team in the area. And Eisenhower took Maize South to penalties in the regional championship. Last year, those three tied for the league title, and on paper, there is little to split them again in 2019. Maize South enters with the most experience. Andover Central is the strongest in the final third. Eisenhower might have the best player in the area, midfielder Ethan Doud.

AVCTL III-IV

McPherson Buhler Rose Hill Winfield Circle Augusta Mulvane El Dorado

McPherson coach Chris Adrian called his 2019 boys soccer team perhaps the most senior-heavy he has coached. Buhler is coming off an AVCTL III-IV title last year along with a Class 4-1A state championship game appearance, but the Bullpups have the pieces to knock off their rival in 2019. The secondary race comes for third. Rose Hill and Winfield have had fairly consistent success over the past few years, but Rose Hill enters this season with, like McPherson, a lot of senior leadership.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING The selection process Preps reporter Hayden Barber selected these players based on questionnaires sent to coaches, last year’s performances and his own personal evaluation and knowledge of Wichita area high school athletics.

