Team profiles: A closer look at some of the boys soccer teams around the Wichita area

Last season was an outstanding year for Wichita-area boys soccer teams, with four earning top-four finishes.

Here’s a look at many of the teams across the area heading into the 2019 season, as part of the Eagle’s three-week fall sports previews:

Andover

Coach: Martin Penafiel (Entering 1st season, 0-0)

Last season: 7-9-1 (AVCTL II)

Classification: 5A

2018 postseason finish: Lost in regional first round to Bishop Carroll

Top players:

Cem Worpel, D, Jr.

Ethan Lewis, MF, Sr.

Dawson Schooning, MF, Sr.

Andover had high hopes heading into last year’s postseason, but the Trojans drew Bishop Carroll on the road and dropped out in the first round. Now Andover must regroup with an experienced group. Junior defender Cem Worpel returns as a second-year captain, and senior midfielder Ethan Lewis, who have valuable club experience. Andover must find some goal-scoring to contend in AVCTL II but should have plenty of time to do it.

Andover Central

Andover Central junior forwards Jadyn Vosser (9) and Leyton Harper (10) are introduced befor the Jaguars’ game against Campus on Tuesday. (Sept. 11, 2018) Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Coach: Steven Huskey (Entering 5th season, 61-30-4)

Last season: 15-2-1 (AVCTL II)

Classification: 5A

2018 postseason finish: Lost in regional championship to Kapaun Mt. Carmel

Top players:

Jadyn Vossen, F, Sr.

Leyton Harper, F, Sr.

Jack Benedict, D, Sr.

Andover Central is one of the most talented teams in the Wichita area, but there is one glaring hole. Goalkeeper Davis Joseph held things together when the defense broke down. He was a multi-year starter and All-Metro selection in 2017. The Jaguars will roll with senior Blake Robison in net. In front of him will be one of the best offenses in Kansas with forwards Jadyn Vossen and Leyton Harper. Reaching state is the goal for the Jaguars this year after falling short last year.

Augusta

Coach: Dusty Buell (Entering 5th season, 24-43-1)

Last season: 9-8-0 (AVCTL III-IV)

Classification: 4-1A

2018 postseason finish: Lost in regional to Independent

Top players:

Anthony Orocio, MF, Jr.

Peyton Ball, F, So.

Wyatt Pankratz, D, Jr.

The Wichita area doesn’t have a consistent Class 4-1A state power, and there is no reason Augusta can’t try to take that spot. The Orioles were a win above .500 last year but fell out of the state tournament to Independent. Augusta has leaders at every area of the pitch this year, including sophomore forward Peyton Ball and senior midfielder Anthony Orocio.

Bishop Carroll

Bishop Carroll junior midfielder Tyler Griffin hugs freshman forward Sebastian Vizcarra after Griffin scores the double overtime, game-winner in the Golden Eagles’ 2-1 state quarterfinal win over Kapaun on Tuesday. (Oct. 30, 2018) Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Coach: Mike Skaggs (Entering 13th season, 135-72-16)

Last season: 15-6 (City League)

Classification: 5A

2018 postseason finish: Lost in state third-place game to St. James Academy

Top players:

Tyler Griffin, MF, Sr.

Isaac Iseman, D, Jr.

Aiden Albers, D, Jr.

Carroll has won four straight City League titles, but 2019 could be the end of the streak. Last year, the Golden Eagles had the Class 5A forward, defender and goalkeeper of the year; they are all gone. Carroll has a lot of holes to fill in the starting lineup, but coach Mike Skaggs said he believes it has. Senior Tyler Griffin and juniors Isaac Iseman and Aidan Albers will be key to keeping Carroll competitive in the City League.

Buhler

Coach: Bransyn Felty (Entering 3rd season)

Last season: 16-3-2 (AVCTL III-IV)

Classification: 4-1A

2018 postseason finish: Lost in state championship game to Bishop Miege

Top players:

Tyler Westfall, MF, Sr.

Cade Taylor, F, Sr.

Matthew Voth, MF, Sr.

Buhler had its best season in school history last year, reaching the Class 4-1A state championship game against Bishop Miege. The Crusaders lost 4-0 but had to have learned a lot from the experience. With that, this year’s roster comes in looking to replace a lot of seniors while building on the bar they set. Buhler has a pair of key players coming back in midfielder Tyler Westfall and forward Cade Taylor, who helped lead in the goal-scoring.

Campus/Clearwater

The Campus Colts celebrate Hassan Al-Amood’s goal to open the scoring in their 4-0 win over Wichita South in the regional semifinal Tuesday. (Oct. 23, 2018) Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Coach: Casey Reese (Entering 5th season)

Last year: 12-5-1 (AVCTL I)

Classification: 6A

2018 postseason finish: Lost in regional championship to Dodge City

Key players:

Hasaan Al-Amood, F, Jr.

Roman Mendez, F, Jr.

Andrew Phelps, D, Sr.

Campus believed 2018 was the year to break through to the state quarterfinals. It wasn’t, but the 2019 Colts now carry that motivation to beat the odds. This year, Campus has a lot to replace all over the field, including All-Metro center back Cole Thompson and goalkeeper Rylan Walter. Although there are holes in the lineup, junior forward Hasaan Al-Amood returns, looking to build off an outstanding sophomore season in which he earned AVCTL I first team honors.

Classical School of Wichita

Coach: Justin Kenas (Entering 6th season, 31-39-2)

Last season: 8-9-0

Classification: 4-1A

2018 postseason finish: Lost in regional first round to Winfield

Top players:

Cole Sinclair, F, Sr.

David Darnah, MF, Jr.

Lawson Vitosh, F, Sr.

It’s year No. 2 for Classical as part of the Kansas State High School Activities Association, and the Lions are looking to build off a strong first season. As many teams did last year, Classical fell to Winfield in a 3-2 loss, but it is hopeful to use that as a helpful experience with some solid talent coming back with club backgrounds.

Derby

Coach: Paul Burke (Entering 7th season, 72-53-6)

Last season: 15-6 (AVCTL I)

Classification: 6A

2018 postseason finish: Lost in state third-place game to Shawnee Mission East

Top players:

Matt Young, D, Sr.

Saul Munoz, F, Sr.

Connor Robinette, D, Sr.

2018 was a magical season for Derby’s boys soccer team. In the same season the school’s football team went undefeated, the soccer team reached the state semifinals. But the Panthers lost a lot of starters from last year. Derby has a lot of experienced seniors like Matt Young, Saul Munoz , but they will have to fill the void left by players like All-Metro selection Fransisco Vielmas.

Eisenhower

All-Metro Soccer. Ethan Doud - Eisenhower Travis Heying The Wichita Eagle

Coach: Roger Downing (Entering 3rd season)

Last season: 13-5-0 (AVCTL II)

Classification: 5A

2018 postseason finish: Last in regional championship to Maize South

Top players:

Ethan Doud, CM, Sr.

Carlos Fernandez, F, Sr.

Tyson Rey, D, Sr.

Eisenhower was a goal away from the state quarterfinals last year, losing in double overtime to AVCTL II rival Maize South in the regional championship. The 2019 Tigers are ready to go with another run toward an outright league title and postseason push. With talent at every level of the field,

Independent

Coach: Manuel Miranda (Entering 2nd season, 12-14)

Last season: 6-9

Classification: 4-1A

2018 postseason finish: Lost in regional championship to Winfield

Top players:

Dylan Carnley, MF, Jr.

Johan Bolin, D, Sr.

Bryson Toubassi, F, Jr.

Independent got caught in the Winfield tidal wave of momentum last year after an up-and-down regular season. This year, the Panthers are hopeful to take another step toward a Class 4-1A state appearance. Independent has a strong junior class in midfielder Dylan Carnley and forward Bryson Toubassi, who won a tennis singles title as a freshman. The Panthers will lean on senior defender Johan Bolin for leadership.

Kapaun Mt. Carmel

Coach: Anthony Cantele (Entering 5th season, 104-44-7)

Last season: 10-8-1

Classification: 5A

2018 postseason finish: Lost in state quarterfinals to Bishop Carroll

Top players:

Kevin Black, MF, Sr.

Patrick Dehner, MF, Sr.

Isaiah Bartel, D, Sr.

Kapaun has more pieces to replace than most. The Crusaders had several All-State honorees and All-Metro candidates last year, including winger Jack Barrier. In 2019, senior Isaiah Bartel is the lone returning defender, and the Crusaders will need to find young goal-scorers. However, Kapaun has a pair of senior midfielders in Kevin Black and Patrick Dehner who will offer some much-needed leadership on the pitch.

Maize

Coach: Jay Holmes (Entering 13th season)

Last season: 8-9 (3-3, AVCTL I)

Classification: 5A

2018 postseason finish: Lost in regional championship to Eisenhower

Top players:

Max Shea, MF, Jr.

Sam Bartlett, MF, Sr.

Tanner Prophet, F, Jr.

Last season was a bit of a rebuilding one for Maize. Typically one of the Wichita area’s top programs, the Eagles finished the season 8-9 with a .500 record in league play. They had a strong back line in 2018, and this year, coach Jay Holmes is excited about the prospects of his goal-scoring. The combination of junior Max Shea, junior Tanner Prophet and junior Andy Kyung-Min Nam should create a lot of chances this season.

Maize South

The Maize South boys soccer team will play for the 5A title after beating St. James Academy on Friday in Topeka. Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Coach: Rey Ramirez (Entering 7th season)

Last season: 17-4-0 (AVCTL II)

Classification: 5A

2018 postseason finish: Lost in state championship game to Blue Valley Southwest

Top players:

Raul Gerhardus, F, Jr.

Cooper Joseph, MF, Sr.

Landon Eskridge, F, Jr.

Last year was historic for Maize South and the Wichita area. The Mavericks reached the Class 5A state championship game for the first time in school history before falling to Blue Valley Southwest. Now the Mavs must find a way to stay on top of AVCTL II and the rest of Kansas. Maize South brings back a strong core of talent across the pitch, including forward Raul Gerhardus, who will contend for an All-Metro spot, and a group of outstanding leaders like Cooper Joseph, Landon Eskridge and Jack Manske.

McPherson

Coach: Chris Adrian (Entering 10th season, 125-42-5)

Last season: 13-5-0 (AVCTL III-IV)

Classification: 5A

2018 postseason finish: Lost in regional championship to Bishop Carroll

Top players:

Britton Haigh, F, Sr.

Drew Schrader, MF, Sr.

Tyler Hoxie, MF, Sr.

McPherson graduated only two players from last year’s roster, which makes the Bullpups one of the most promising teams in the Wichita area and all of Kansas. However, playing in Class 5A, McPherson doesn’t have a ton of experience, and last year ran into Bishop Carroll in the regional final. But this year’s roster is ahead of the curve from last year.

Mulvane

Coach: Jesse Myers (Entering 6th season, 15-64)

Last season: 3-13 (AVCTL III-IV)

Classification: 4-1A

2018 postseason finish: Lost in regional first round after play-in win

Top players:

Josh Miller, MF, Sr.

Larry Canup, WB, So.

Jesse Velota, GK, Jr.

Mulvane was one of the weakest teams in the Wichita area last year with only three wins, but coach Jesse Myers said he believes this is a group that could start to turn fortunes around. The Wildcats don’t have many club soccer players, but with leaders like Josh Miller and Kelton Boster, Mulvane is in good hands.

Trinity Academy

Coach: Mark Brooks (Entering 8th season)

Last season: 6-12-0

Classification: 4-1A

Top players:

Kai Kan, F, Sr.

Ethan Cary, D, So.

Landon Green, F, So.

Trinity plays a tough schedule, which impacted its 6-12-0 record last year, but the Knights underperformed last year. Trinity will be hopeful for a strong goal-scoring side in 2019 with complementary forwards Kai Kan and Landon Green. Coach Mark Brooks said this year’s group will be one of the youngest to come through Trinity but that he is hopeful the youth will mesh well.

Valley Center

Coach: Matt Coleman (Entering 1st season, 0-0)

Last season: 8-9-0 (AVCTL II)

Classification: 5A

2018 postseason finish: Lost in regional first round

Top players:

Austin Wolff, MF, Sr.

Michael Love, F, Sr.

Clayton Ehrstein, D, Sr.

It’s a new era at Valley Center. Coach Steen Danielsen is gone after taking the athletic director position at Concordia. Now Matt Coleman looks to take over as the Hornets look to rebound after an 8-9-0 season in 2018. AVCTL II is perhaps the best soccer league in the Wichita area, so contending for a league title will be tough, but Valley Center returns a bit of strength across the field.

Wichita East

All-Metro Soccer. Ivan Quezada - East Travis Heying The Wichita Eagle

Coach: Fred Koepp (Entering 2nd season, 11-5-1)

Last season: 11-5-1

Classification: 6A

2018 postseason finish: Lost in regional championship to Washburn Rural

Top players:

Ivan Quezada, F, Jr.

Jaime Guardado, MF, Sr.

Martin Rodriguez, MF, Sr.

Wichita East was a borderline great team last year, and the Aces lost only two players from last year’s starting lineup. East was a goal away from reaching the state quarterfinals. Now it will have the mission to find that goal. East returns perhaps the Wichita area’s best forward in junior Ivan Quezada, who earned All-Metro honors last year. East will need a hot start in the City League to contend toward the end.

Wichita Heights

Coach: Dylan Fiegel (Entering 6th season, 30-36-3)

Last season: 8-7-1 (City League)

Classification: 5A

2018 postseason finish: Lost in regional first round to Kapaun Mt. Carmel

Top players:

Monty Almaliky, MF, So.

Emiliano Banuelos, D, Sr.

Evan Jensen, D, Jr.

Last year, it was Wichita North. Now, it’s Heights. The Falcons are a trendy pick to win the 2019 City League title. With Carroll starting a rebuild and Kapaun working with youth, GWAL is opened up to USD 259 schools, and Heights might have the most talent and depth with 10 returning starters. Heights’ postseason success might fall into the regional draw. Last year, the Falcons played Kapaun in the first round, but a good draw could mean a deep run.

Wichita North

Wichita North’s David Lopez celebrates his goal against Wichita Heights in the Redskins’ 3-1 win Tuesday. Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Coach: Curt Wullschleger (Entering 7th season)

Last season: 8-7-1 (City League)

Classification: 6A

2018 postseason: Lost in regional first round to Campus

Top players:

Miles Miller

David Lopez

Francisco Soto

Wichita North was meant to win the City League title last year, but the Redskins never hit their stride, and it carried into the postseason. After losing a lot of key pieces all over the pitch, North will now look to play surpriser in 2019 with some top talent coming back like David Lopez, Miles Miler and Francisco Soto.

Wichita Northwest

Wichita Northwest boys soccer coach Bobby Bribiesca and assistant Austin Clifton pose with a plaque commemorating former ball boy and Clifton’s brother, Cole. Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Coach: Bobby Bribiesca (Entering 40th season)

Last season: 6-11 (City League)

Classification: 5A

2018 postseason finish: Lost in regional first round to Maize South

Top players:

Carson Arndt, MF, Jr.

Gerardo Gvevara, F, Sr.

Ernesto Ortiz, F, Sr.

Northwest got a tough break with last year’s regional draw. The Grizzlies lost 4-0 to Maize South in the first round of the Class 5A postseason. Maize South went on to finish runner-up in the state. Coach Bobby Bribiesca returns for another season and will be hoping to contend in the top half of the City League after a down season. Northwest will be one of the more well-rounded, gritty teams in the area.

Wichita South

Coach: John Martin (Entering 13th season, 41-133)

Last season: 3-15 (City League)

Classification: 6A

2018 postseason finish: Lost in regional first round

Top players:

Johan Guereca-Torres, MF, Sr.

Juan Umana, MF, Sr.

Eddy Delgado, F, Sr.

South has the talent to improve from a three-win season last year, but coach John Martin said getting the team to mesh together will be the challenge. The City League is wide open in 2019, and South has as good a chance as any other team, including four-time defending champs Bishop Carroll. Senior midfielder Johan Guereca-Torres will command the Titans on the pitch.

Winfield

Coach: Charles Osen (Entering 8th season, 60-58-10)

Last season: 7-11-1 (AVCTL III-IV)

Classification: 4-1A

2018 postseason finish: Lost in state quarterfinals to Buhler

Top players:

Ty Biby, F, Sr.

Kyan Towles, D, So.

Julian Washington, MF, So.

Although regional championships have become a regularity for Winfield’s boys soccer team, but last year was different. The Vikings started slow, so slow it seemed Winfield would be a first-round exit. But Winfield caught fire and it rolled through the postseason, finishing in the top eight at state. Now the Vikings must ride that momentum after losing their top goal-scorer from 2018.

