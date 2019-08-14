Ranking the top 10 high school girls golf teams of 2019 in the Wichita area

Andover wins 5A regional with outstanding team performance Andover took the top three spots, including sophomore Shauna Lee who finished first in the playoff at 12-over, 84. The Trojans haven't lost since last year's 5A state tournament. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Andover took the top three spots, including sophomore Shauna Lee who finished first in the playoff at 12-over, 84. The Trojans haven't lost since last year's 5A state tournament.

Andover has lost two tournaments over the past two year, and both came at state; the Trojans are out for more this season.

As part of the Eagle’s 2019 fall high school sports preview, here are the top 10 girls golf teams in the Wichita area ahead of the 2019 season:

1. Andover

Over the past two years, Andover has lost two tournaments. Both were at state to St. Thomas Aquinas, but in 2019, the Trojans are as strong as ever. With the addition of All-Metro selection Madison Slayton from Trinity Academy and one of the most talented classes to come through the area in recent years, Andover is ready.

Last year, Andover came seven strokes shy of Aquinas but brought home the individual championship as sophomore Tiffany Chan won at 5-over, 76. She is certainly not alone. Junior Shauna Lee won Andover’s regional tournament and earned All-Metro honors. Junior Alivia Nguyen won the AVCTL II championship and came in the top 11 at state. And senior Kelsey Hawley is back, too, after a top 16 finish at state.

2. Andale

Andale doesn’t bring its entire state team back like Andover, but only one player won’t be there again come the postseason. Andale finished runner-up in Class 4A last year to Topeka Hayden by 13 strokes and must replace an All-Metro selection in Jacy Anderson.

The good news is the No. 2 golfer in Kansas is back. Morgan Brasser is back for her senior year after shooting a 73.3-stroke average in 2018. Alongside the standout is junior Jaela Albers, who came 10th at state with a 17-over 88; junior Maggie Morris, senior Jillian Webber and senior Aspen Liby.

3. Maize South

Maize South brings back four players from last year’s state team, including its top performer in junior Britney Wessley, who came in eighth in Class 5A last year. She shot a 12-over 83. The Mavericks bring back a lot of experience, too.

Junior Elli Lindebak, junior Anna Lindebak and senior London Love all made it to state last year and won’t be shaken in 2019. Maize South finished just outside the top three last year in 5A, 23 strokes behind St. James Academy. The Mavericks will look to break through that barrier and bring home a trophy.

4. Maize

The race is on for bragging rights in Maize. Both Maize and Maize South return plenty of talent from last year’s state tournament. The Eagles bring back three players who helped Maize to a fifth-place finish in Class 5A, nine strokes behind the Mavericks.

Most notable of the Maize returners: junior Lexie Ridder, who came in eighth at state with a 12-over 83. Maize must replace senior Riley Hunter but can do that with junior Brooklyn Blasdel and junior Reina Cline, who both finished in the top 45 in 5A last year.

5. Kapaun Mt. Carmel

Last year’s City League champions have a lot to replace but a lot of time to groom it. Senior Lauren Rudy is the top returning player from last year’s state team. She finished 27th with a 24-over 95. Sophomore Eleanora Navarro was just behind her in 35th.

Kapaun must replace graduates Maggi Duncan and Nicole Graf, who were critical to the Crusaders’ City League title run. State qualifiers like junior Abigail Wolff and junior Quynn-Thi Nguyen will be called upon to step up.

6. Winfield

Winfield finished sixth in Class 4A last year but only seven strokes away from a state trophy.

The Vikings lose their female athlete of the year Kenna Biddle but bring back junior Elly Bertholf, sophomore Dalin Bartel and junior Katharine Stanton. Winfield should contend if it can get production from its underclassmen.

7. Augusta

The Orioles don’t bring back the numbers as many of the other top teams in the Wichita area, but Augusta finished fourth in Class 4A last year. Augusta lost three of its top four players but return senior Sarah Price.

8. Bishop Carroll

Carroll has a lot to replace but returns a great deal of senior leadership like top player Vanessa Rosales and Tegan Kendrick. The Golden Eagles finished ninth in Class 5A last year and runner-up in the City League.

9. Buhler

Although Buhler didn’t have the state finish it was hoping for in 2018, there is reason for hope heading into this season. The Crusaders bring back four players from last season’s state team, including senior Haley Miller and Hayley Engelland.

10. Andover Central

With the introduction of regional champion junior Shauna Lee, Andover Central could contend for a league title in 2019. Lee finished seventh in Class 5A last year. The Jaguars failed to qualify as a team.

