Varsity Volleyball

Ranking the top 25 high school volleyball teams in the Wichita area

The Andale high school volleyball team rallies after scoring a pivotal point during the 4A tournament. (Oct. 26, 2018)
The Andale high school volleyball team rallies after scoring a pivotal point during the 4A tournament. (Oct. 26, 2018) Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Several Wichita area volleyball teams have legitimate shots at winning a state championship in 2019.

Here are the top 25 teams ahead of the fall season, as part of the Wichita Eagle and Varsity Kansas fall sports preview:

1-5 vb.PNG

6-10 vb.PNG

11-15 vb.PNG

16-20 vb.PNG

21-25 vb.PNG

Related stories from Wichita Eagle
Profile Image of Hayden Barber
Hayden Barber
Wichita Eagle preps reporter Hayden Barber brings the area updates on all high school sports while adding those hard-to-find human-interest stories on Wichita’s student-athletes.
  Comments  