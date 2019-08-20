Varsity Volleyball Ranking the top 25 high school volleyball teams in the Wichita area By Hayden Barber August 20, 2019 05:00 AM ORDER REPRINT → The Andale high school volleyball team rallies after scoring a pivotal point during the 4A tournament. (Oct. 26, 2018) Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle Several Wichita area volleyball teams have legitimate shots at winning a state championship in 2019. Here are the top 25 teams ahead of the fall season, as part of the Wichita Eagle and Varsity Kansas fall sports preview: Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW Related stories from Wichita Eagle varsity-volleyball Team profiles: Previewing the Wichita area’s top high school volleyball squads in 2019 August 19, 2019 12:06 PM varsity-volleyball Volleyball predictions: Which Wichita-area teams are favored to win league titles? August 18, 2019 05:00 AM Hayden Barber 316-269-6760 Wichita Eagle preps reporter Hayden Barber brings the area updates on all high school sports while adding those hard-to-find human-interest stories on Wichita’s student-athletes. Comments
Comments