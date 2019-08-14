Meet the Wichita area’s top 10 high school girls golf players this fall

Andover wins 5A regional with outstanding team performance Andover took the top three spots, including sophomore Shauna Lee who finished first in the playoff at 12-over, 84. The Trojans haven't lost since last year's 5A state tournament. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Andover took the top three spots, including sophomore Shauna Lee who finished first in the playoff at 12-over, 84. The Trojans haven't lost since last year's 5A state tournament.

Wichita is home to two defending girls golf state champions, and both return in 2019.

Here are the top 10 high school girls golf players around the Wichita area heading into the fall:

1. Hanna Hawks - Trinity Academy, Sr.

Hanna Hawks, Trinity Academy.(November 7, 2018) Bo Rader The Wichita Eagle

No player, boy or girl, had a lower average last year. At 71.2 strokes per round, Hawks tore through the Kansas competition in 2018 and is expected to do the same as a senior. Hawks is the defending Class 4A champion after shooting a state record 3-under 68. She also won Trinity’s regional tournament and was named to the Eagle’s inaugural All-Metro team. She is verbally committed to Kansas.

2. Madison Slayton - Andover, Sr.

Trinity Academy girls golf’s Madison Slayton @gymmae/Twitter

Slayton’s move to Andover from Trinity Academy will be one of the biggest storylines heading into the 2019 season. After earning All-Metro honors competing as an individual for the Knights alongside Hawks, she joins the Wichita area’s top team. Slayton came in third in the Class 4A tournament last year and had a 75.2 average throughout the season.

3. Morgan Brasser - Andale, Sr.

Morgan Brasser, Andale. (November 7, 2018) Bo Rader The Wichita Eagle

Andale’s state championship aspirations go through Brasser. Last year, she had the second-lowest average of any female player in Kansas at 73.3 strokes per round. She was the Class 4A runner-up, regional runner-up and AVCTL III-IV champion. She shot a 4-over 75 at state but helped Andale to a second-place finish as a team in 2018.

4. Tiffany Chan - Andover, Jr.

Andover junior Tiffany Chan won the 2018 Kansas Class 5A girls golf state championship with a 5-over, 76 at Hesston Golf Park. (Oct. 16, 2018) Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Expectations will be high for the defending Class 5A champion. Chan shocked the field in 2018, winning the individual title with a 5-over 76 in Hesston. Chan averaged 82.8 strokes per round, but her championship performance earned herself All-Metro honors last year. She was also Andover’s regional runner-up and came in fifth in AVCTL II.

5. Shauna Lee - Andover Central, Jr.

Andover sophomore Shauna Lee finished in the top 10 of the Kansas 5A state tournament. Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Lee has the clutch gene. In a regional playoff against the eventual 5A champion, teammate Tiffany Chan, Lee had an outstanding approach shot and won the tournament. Lee earned All-Metro honors last season and posted an 81-stroke average, coming seventh in Class 5A. Now she moves across town from Andover High.

6. Britney Wessley - Maize South, Jr.

The city of Maize has two girls golf teams that are almost mirrors of themselves, including the teams’ top players. Wessley finished eighth in Class 5A last year, shooting a 12-over 83 in Hesston. She will look to help Maize South into the top three in the state.

7. Alivia Nguyen - Andover, Jr.

In a loaded sophomore class at Andover, Nguyen can hang with the best. Winner of the AVCTL II tournament, Nguyen finished 11th at the Class 5A state tournament with a 14-over 85. She will be key to Andover’s state title push in 2019.

8. Lexie Ridder - Maize, Jr.

Last year, Maize finished in the top five of Class 5A, and Ridder was a big reason. She was the team’s top finisher as a sophomore, shooting a 12-over 83. Ridder will be a top contender to win an individual title in 2019.

9. Parker Hoopes - Wichita Northwest, Sr.

The City League champion returns in 2019 and has every chance to make it a double. Hoppes finished tied for 22nd at the Class 5A state tournament with a 21-over 92. That performance should motivate her throughout the year.

10. Zoey Lee - Wichita East, Jr.

Lee is the No. 1 returning player in Class 6A out of the Wichita area. Last year, she finished tied for 20th at state, shooting an 18-over 88. She will be one of the favorites to capture the City League title in 2019.

