The list: Looking at the top 50 boys soccer players in the Wichita area

Only two All-Metro selections from 2018 return this season. Eisenhower’s Ethan Doud and Wichita East’s Ivan Quezada headline the area’s top high school boys soccer players ahead of the 2019 season.

1. Ethan Doud - Eisenhower, CM, Sr.

All-Metro Soccer. Ethan Doud - Eisenhower Travis Heying The Wichita Eagle

No player in the Wichita area controls the game the same way. Last year, Doud pulled the strings for Eisenhower on its way to a share of the AVCTL II title. Although not a high-volume scorer like others in the area, Doud’s vision and soccer IQ set him apart from others in Kansas. Those attributes earned himself a spot on the Eagle’s All-Metro team and AVCTL II first team.

2. Ivan Quezada - Wichita East, ST, Jr.

All-Metro Soccer. Ivan Quezada - East Travis Heying The Wichita Eagle

Quezada has been among the City League’s top scorers since he arrived at Wichita East. Now a junior, Quezada will be hopeful to continue that finishing streak and push East toward a state tournament appearance. He was named to the Eagle’s All-Metro team last year after scoring 21 goals.

3. Jadyn Vossen - Andover Central, ST, Sr.

Andover Central’s Jadyn Vossen Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Vossen is one of the most complete forwards in Kansas. With size, pace and a deft finishing ability, Vossen comes back to Andover Central for his senior season, looking to put all that on display one last time alongside childhood teammates Leyton Harper and Jack Benedict. Together, they will look to push the Jaguars to the state tournament in Class 5A.

4. Leyton Harper - Andover Central, Wing, Sr.

Andover Central’s Leyton Harper looks to send in a cross during the Jaguars’ 2-0 win at Rose Hill on Monday. (Aug. 28, 2018) Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

With the ball at his feet, there might not be a more menacing one-on-one player in the area. Harper’s quickness is tough for defenders, even outside backs, to match. Last year, Andover Central used him mostly on the wings, sending long balls over the top of the defense for Harper to chase down. That pace will be vital to the Jaguars’ postseason hopes this season.

5. Raul Gerhardus - Maize South, ST, Jr.

If not for a late-season injury last year, Gerhardus would likely be a returning All-Metro player in 2019. He was Maize South’s leading scorer last year and broke the school record in doing so. Although the Mavericks missed him through their postseason run, they still managed to reach the state title game. Gerhardus will be looking to leave his mark this season.

6. Cooper Joseph - Maize South, CM, Sr.

Maize South’s top two creators, All-Metro selections Andrew Bliss and Bryce Bowman, are gone. That means Joseph will need to help fill that role to some degree as a senior leader. The Mavericks have some outstanding talent in the attack. As a box-to-box midfielder, Joseph’s job will be transitioning the ball up to those skilled players.

7. Tyler Griffin - Bishop Carroll, Wing, Sr.

Bishop Carroll junior midfielder Tyler Griffin hugs freshman forward Sebastian Vizcarra after Griffin scores the double overtime, game-winner in the Golden Eagles’ 2-1 state quarterfinal win over Kapaun on Tuesday. (Oct. 30, 2018) Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Griffin was Bishop Carroll’s hero last year. In double overtime of the Golden Eagles’ state quarterfinal against rival Kapaun, Griffin poked home the winner and sent them to state. Now, with a load of seniors gone from last year’s roster, it’s Griffin’s turn to grab the reigns of the team and lead from the front.

8. Jack Benedict - Andover Central, CDM, Sr.

Andover Central captain Jack Benedict scored the game-winning goal in overtime against Newton on Thursday night. Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Benedict might be the best holding midfielder in the area ahead of the 2019 season. Last year, he battled injuries and was in and out of the Andover Central starting lineup. Now, he will be tasked with replacing All-Metro midfielder Max Wurth and organize the team from the back.

9. Monty Almaliky - Wichita Heights, CAM, So.

Heights is a hot pick to win the City League this season; Almaliky is a big reason. One of the top futsal (indoor soccer) players in the country, his creativity with the game is hard to find, especially in Kansas high school soccer. A City League first team selection last year, he will be looking to spur the Falcons toward success this year.

10. Landon Eskridge - Maize South, Wing, Jr.

Eskridge was a key piece to the Maize South attack last year. Defender Andrew Bliss had the ability to run the length of the field with the ball at his feet, but with him gone, Eskridge’s role in the final third of the pitch becomes even more critical. He will also serve as one of the Mavericks’ biggest leaders.

11. Tyler Westfall - Buhler, CM, Sr.

Westfall was the engine behind Buhler’s state championship game appearance last year. The Crusaders fell to Bishop Miege in Class 4-1A, but Westfall proved he belonged with his build-up play in the midfield, getting the ball to forwards like fellow senior Cade Taylor. Those two will look to combine again in 2019, but it starts with Westfall.

12. Jack Manske - Maize South, LB, Sr.

Manske will be one of the best leaders in the Wichita area this season. Last year, he was responsible for keeping balls out of the back of the net. Now, he will be in charge of organizing from the back and making sure the Mavericks’ defense is still one of the best in all of Kansas, even with All-Metro center back Andrew Bliss gone.

13. Emiliano Banuelos - Wichita Heights, CB, Sr.

Banuelos will contend for an All-Metro defender spot in 2019. His strength in the first third is what makes Wichita Heights a legitimate contender in the City League this season. Banuelos’ distribution from the back will be a big point of his game in 2019, working to get to ball through the midfield.

14. Kai Kan - Trinity Academy, CAM, Sr.

Although playing for one of the smaller schools in the Wichita area, Kan has the ability of a state champion. His first touch is lethal against overly aggressive defenders, and he has vision that makes his teammates better. Trinity’s success this year goes through him at the top.

15. Cade Taylor - Buhler, Sr.

Taylor was Buhler’s top forward last season on the Crusaders’ way to a Class 4-1A runner-up finish. He was lethal in front of net throughout the postseason and will hope to carry that into what looks to be a promising 2019 season again.

16. Kobe Marth - Wichita Heights, Wing, Sr.

Marth was a change-of-pace asset for Wichita North last season and will be called upon for that same performance after a transfer to Heights. The Falcons will use his pace on the wing and service into the box.

17. Matt Young - Derby, CB, Sr.

Derby coach Paul Burke is the returning All-Metro coach of the year, but Young was a big reason. The Panthers’ defense was outstanding, particularly late last season, finishing fourth in Class 6A.

18. Hassan Al-Amood - Campus, Jr.

Campus lost a lot of great pieces to its puzzle last year, but Al-Amood was perhaps the Colts’ top forward. He returns in 2019 looking to build off a regional championship appearance.

20. Kevin Black - Kapaun Mt. Carmel, CM, Sr.

Kapaun has more to replace than most teams in Kansas, but the Crusaders are lucky to have Black back in the center of the park. His facilitation is hard to beat in the Wichita area.

21. Carlos Fernandez - Eisenhower, FWD, Sr.

Eisenhower has been on the cusp of greatness for several years now. Fernandez has the potency in front of goal to help get the Tigers over the hump and contend for a spot at state.

22. Saul Munoz - Derby, FWD, Sr.

Munoz will carry a huge role in 2019 as Derby’s top forward. Coming off a historic season, the Panthers will look to him to supply the goals. He enters his senior season knowing what it takes after watching it last year.

23. Tyson Rey - Eisenhower, CB, Sr.

Rey is Eisenhower’s top defender. Last year, he was outstanding in stopping attack and moving quickly into distributing into the midfield. If Eisenhower makes a deep playoff run, the Tigers will rely on his leadership and strength in the back.

24. Jaime Guardado - Wichita East, CM, Sr.

Guardado might be one of the most underrated players in the City League. Last year, he was instrumental to the East midfield and will be even more so this season. His creativity and vision will win a lot of games.

25. Cem Worpel - Andover, CB, Jr.

A two-year captain for the Trojans, Worpel returns for his junior season as Andover’s leader in the back. Andover has high hopes to produce more in 2019, and that will go through Worpel.

Honorable Mention

Carson Arndt - Wichita Northwest, CM, Jr.; Sam Bartlett - Maize, MF, Sr.; Ty Biby - Winfield, F, Sr.; Patrick Dehner - Kapaun Mt. Carmel, CM, Sr.; Caden Dinkel - Rose Hill, Jr.; Adam Dyer - Maize South, CM, Jr.; Corey Gleason - Eisenhower, CM, Jr.; Britton Haigh - McPherson, Sr.; Isaac Iseman - Bishop Carroll, CB, Jr.; Evan Jensen - Wichita Heights, CB, Jr.; JD Mash - Kapaun Mt. Carmel, GK, Sr.; Miles Miller - Wichita North, CM, Sr.; Tanner Prophet - Maize, F, Jr.; Carlos Vidrio - Eisenhower, CM, Jr.; Ethan Lewis - Andover, CM, Sr.; Conner Robinette - Derby, CB, Sr.; Tristen Saunders - Andover Central, CB, Sr.; Dawson Schooning - Andover, CB, Sr.; Drew Schrader - McPherson, Sr.; Max Shea - Maize, CM, Jr.; Cole Sinclair - Classical School of Wichita, F, Sr.; Trystan Spiess - Rose Hill, GK, Sr.; Mikey Velasquez - Newton, Wing, Jr.; Ethan Wiens - Maize South, GK, Sr.; Austin Wolff - Valley Center, CM, Sr.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING The selection process Preps reporter Hayden Barber selected these players based on questionnaires sent to coaches, last year’s performances and his own personal evaluation and knowledge of Wichita area high school athletics.

