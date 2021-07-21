Shooting that killed man, 19, at Riverside apartment was accidental, Wichita cops say

Police use crime scene tape to mark off an area in an apartment complex near Keeper of the Plains where a teenager died in a shooting Tuesday night. The Wichita Eagle

Wichita police say a 19-year-old man killed Tuesday night died in an accidental shooting.

Jyrez Ricks of Wichita was hit when a gun 21-year-old Jordan Williams was handling inside of an apartment in the 500 block of North Nims “accidentally discharged,” police spokesman Officer Charley Davidson said in a news release.

When police officers arrived at the apartment complex around 8 p.m. in response to a shooting call, they found Ricks dead in the parking lot of Villa Del Mar Apartments. The complex is near the Keeper of the Plains.

Davidson said Ricks and Williams were inside of an apartment at the complex with three other men who were friends when the shooting occurred.

Williams has been arrested on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter. Online jail records show he was booked at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

“The investigation is ongoing, and the case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office,” Davidson said in the release. The DA’s Office will decide what formal criminal charges, if any, to pursue in court.

This is at least the second accidental shooting in Wichita in recent days. Last week, a 3-year-old girl accidentally shot her father with a handgun as he slept at a south Wichita home. Both were hurt but survived.