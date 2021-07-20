Man dies after being found shot in parking lot near Keeper of the Plains: police

Police use crime scene tape to mark off an area in an apartment complex near Keeper of the Plains where a teenager died in a shooting Tuesday night. The Wichita Eagle

A 19-year-old man died Tuesday night after being found shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex near Keeper of the Plains, according to Wichita police Lt. Ronald Hunt.

Police responded to a shooting around 8 p.m. in the 500 block of North Nims. The victim was found in the parking lot of Villa Del Mar Apartments and pronounced dead at the scene, Hunt said.

“There are several individuals that we are currently talking to that were in the area of this incident,” he said around 10:30 p.m. “We don’t have anyone under arrest at this time.”

It is the city’s 31st homicide of the year. Wichita had 29 during this time last year, which ended up being a record year for homicides.