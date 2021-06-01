Wichita boys were messing around with a gun and shot themselves, police say

Two boys were hospitalized late Monday night after accidentally shooting themselves while “messing” around with a gun, Wichita police said.

Officer Charley Davidson said a WPD officer was patrolling through an apartment complex in the 8800 block of East Harry when he heard shouting at around 11:20 p.m. The officer found a 12-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his hand and a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his leg.

The boys were taken to a hospital for medical treatment. Their injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

“The investigation revealed that the boys were messing with a handgun when it discharged, striking both of them,” Davidson said. “... This case is a reminder that guns and kids don’t mix.”

Davidson, citing research from Nationwide Children’s Hospital, said that “guns lead to thousands of deaths and injuries among children every year. Specifically, 1,300 children younger than 18 years of age die from shootings every year.”

The organization reports that, “Most of the victims of unintentional shootings are boys. They are usually shot by a friend or relative, especially a brother.”

Last week, a 6-year-old Wichita boy was hospitalized after a reportedly accidental shooting. In January, a Wichita teenager accidentally shot himself and a 3-year-old child. In 2019, a 9-year-old boy was accidentally shot and killed by his 11-year-old friend while they played with what they thought was a BB gun they had taken out of a malfunctioning safe.

Davidson said incidents such as Monday’s shooting are preventable by following gun safety. Owners should always store their guns unloaded and in a case, safe or lockbox. Ammunition should be stored separately. People should always assume a gun is loaded and never point it at anyone.

Parents should talk with their children about gun safety, Davidson said. Kids who find a gun should leave it alone and tell an adult.