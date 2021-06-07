12-year-old accidentally shot as 3 adults were handling a gun, Wichita police say

File photo

Wichita police say a 12-year-old girl was accidentally shot Monday evening.

The shooting was reported to Sedgwick County dispatchers at around 8 p.m. at Magnolia Woods Apartments, near 13th and West streets.

Officer Charley Davidson told The Eagle that three adults were handling a gun when it discharged, hitting the 12-year-old girl in an arm and the torso area. She was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

A police supervisor at the scene said the child was hit by a single gunshot. She was in critical but stable condition as of about 9:45 p.m.

Police have made no arrests in the accidental shooting, and the case remains under investigation, Davidson said. The girl’s relation to the adults was not available.

Police advise gun owners to keep their weapons secure.

“The most important thing when we talk about gun ownership is safety,” said the police supervisor at the scene.