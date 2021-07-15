Father accidentally shot by 3-year-old daughter as he slept, Wichita police say

Wichita police say a man in his thirties was accidentally shot by his 3-year-old daughter while he was sleeping at a home in south Wichita on Wednesday evening.

Capt. Jason Stephens said it’s still not clear exactly how the girl got the handgun or where it was being stored. But he said her father had been carrying it sometime before he was shot.

The father was home with the girl and three other children when the shooting occurred. All of the children have been taken into police protective custody until the authorities sort out exactly what happened and whether they were in unsafe conditions, Stephens said.

The father had non-life-threatening injuries to his leg, and the girl had a hand injury that was also not life threatening, police said.

Police responded to the shooting call, at an address in the 2300 block of East MacArthur, around 7 p.m. Wednesday and found the two hurt. Stephens didn’t know the ages of the other children in the house at the time of the shooting or whether the father legally owned the gun.