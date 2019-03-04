Jury acquits Michael O’Donnell on most counts, is deadlocked on others

After deliberating for about four hours, a federal jury on Monday acquitted Sedgwick County Commissioner Michael O’Donnell of 21 counts of wire fraud, but couldn’t unanimously decide on five other charges connected to his campaign spending.
O’Donnell and his family shed tears as a court staff member read the “not guilty verdicts” aloud.
“I’m obviously very relieved. It feels good to be vindicated,” he said as he walked away from the federal courthouse in downtown Wichita at 2:30 p.m., shortly after jurors handed down the verdicts.
One of the defense attorneys on the case, Mark Schoenhofer, called the acquittals a win.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Wichita Eagle
#ReadLocal
“We’re very pleased with that result. They (the jurors) got stuck on some issues and so they weren’t able to be able to decide exactly, you know, what they should do on a few counts,” he said on the courthouse steps.
“But overall, we consider this a victory. We’re very happy with the jury and how hard they worked on this case.”
It was immediately unclear whether O’Donnell will be retried on the five counts jurors were hung on. Federal prosecutors did not announce their intent in court.
A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office did not immediately return an email message seeking comment on Monday afternoon.
Schoenhofer said knowing how jurors were divided might influence the government’s decision whether to pursue the case further.
“For almost a year now this community has thought that there was this incredible case against him — that he must have been doing something wrong. The counts that there were able to decide, the jury says no. He’s not guilty,” Schoenhofer said.
U.S. District Judge Eric Melgren handed jurors the case mid-afternoon Friday after five days of tesimony. But their deliberations didn’t get underway until about 10 a.m. Monday after one juror notified the court that they weren’t able to serve and an alternate had to be called in.
The jury foreman told Melgren shortly after 2 p.m. that it had reached unanimous verdicts on some counts, but not all.
When the judge asked if more time would help, she responded: “I do not, your honor.” Other jurors agreed when asked.
He was acquitted of 21 counts of wire fraud. The jury was hung on two counts of wire fraud and three counts of money laundering.
Prosecutors accused O’Donnell of using campaign funds to buy friendships and advance his social connections. O’Donnell’s defense attorneys argued that his payments to friends were legal and fell within accepted practices under state campaign finance law.
At issue were 26 financial transactions totaling $10,500 he had with four friends — all of whom testified they did nothing to earn the money — in 2015 and 2016. O’Donnell contended two of the friends were paid to be on standby and the other two received bonuses that they wanted to use to pay ski trip expenses he fronted.
Prosecutors told jurors O’Donnell wanted to be seen as “the big man” among his friend group so he showed them a good time on his campaigns’ dime. A federal grand jury indicted O’Donnell in May following an FBI investigation that defense attorneys last week called a politically motivated witch hunt. The 34-year-old has continued to serve as commissioner of Sedgwick County’s 2nd district as the case has played out.
The Wichita Republican served in the Kansas Senate from 2012 to January 2017. His term on the Sedgwick County Commission began in 2017.
Because more than 90 percent of federal criminal cases end in guilty pleas, trials are uncommon. Acquittals are even more rare because the prosecutors almost never lose.
More trial coverage
Background: A summary of the issues and what to expect during the trial
Day 1: Lawyers offer jurors differing views on O’Donnell’s reason for writing checks to friends
Day 2, updates: Friend says Aspen ski trip was “winter hang out,” not bonus payment
Day 2, wrap up: Trial gives glimpse of how much O’Donnell paid friends to work on campaigns
Day 3, updates: Jurors hear from key defense witness
Day 3, wrap up: Government rests case against commissioner; O’Donnell to take witness stand Thursday
Day 4, updates: Michael O’Donnell offers character witnesses, takes the stand
Day 4, wrap up: ‘I’m not a thief. I’ve never stolen anything in my life,’ O’Donnell testifies
Day 5, updates: Prosecutors say case is about ‘access and entitlement’; defense calls it hollow, politically motivated attempt to kill O’Donnell’s career
Day 5, wrap up: Michael O’Donnell wire fraud, money laundering case in jurors’ hands
Comments