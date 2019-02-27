What’s happening Wednesday in Commissioner Michael O’Donnell’s trial

Sedgwick County Commissioner Michael O’Donnell is being tried in federal court this week on wire fraud and money laundering charges alleging he misspent campaign funds. He’s pleaded not guilty to 26 felony counts. The trial kicked off Monday with jury selection and opening statements from attorneys.
Here’s the latest from Wednesday’s proceedings:
9:10 a.m.: Jurors have entered the courtroom. Assistant U.S. Attorneys call their first witness, Johnathan Dennill, one of O’Donnell’s friends who received one of the $1,000 checks at the center of the money laundering charges.
9:06 a.m.: Michael O’Donnell arrived in the courtroom around 8:30 a.m., dressed in a dark suit and bright tie. Attorneys currently are handling preliminary matters before bringing the jury in. Assistant U.S. Attorney Mona Furst told the judge she spoke with O’Donnell’s mother, Peggy O’Donnell, who is a prosecution witness, for the first time yesterday. Furst said she told her that she’s not allowed to discuss an investigation that involved her son during his time as a city councilman because that situation is supposed to be excluded from testimony by court order, but noted that she’s something of a hostile witness and might bring it up anyway.
Furst also questions the defenses filing of additional exhibits last night including photos and charts, as well as newspaper articles that appear on the defense’s exhibit list. One of the exhibits is a chart called “Summary of campaign bonus statements.” Two purported bonuses O’Donnell paid to friends who worked on his campaign are the subject of his money laundering charges.
The newspaper articles talk about issues like O’Donnell refusing pay raises.
