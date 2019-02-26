Here’s the latest from Commissioner Michael O’Donnell’s trial

Sedgwick County Commissioner Michael O’Donnell is being tried in federal court this week on wire fraud and money laundering charges alleging he misspent campaign funds. He’s pleaded not guilty. The trial kicked off Monday with jury selection and opening statements from attorneys.

Here’s the latest from court Tuesday:

10:20 a.m.: Friends of Michael O’Donnell’s who received the checks at the center of his wire fraud and money laundering trial told investigators that they didn’t work for the pay, a retired FBI agent testified Tuesday. One friend interviewed, Jack Masterson, told retired FBI agent Charles Pritchett that O’Donnell “felt sorry for him” after his father died and decided to help by writing him one check a month for six consecutive months. Another, David Jorgenson, received 21 checks written on the campaign accounts but only worked for six of them, Pritchett said.

Colby Rankin and Johnathan Dennill, the friends who each received a $1,000 check, said during FBI interview that they were confused why O’Donnell had asked them to cash them and return the money. After O’Donnell learned last year that the FBI was asking about the transactions, he told his friends the checks were to reimburse him for expenses connected to a 2015 Aspen ski trip, Pritchett testified.

O’Donnell’s campaign finance reports say those expenditures were for “event help/campaign services” and “photography services.” Both men had previously performed such work for O’Donnell while he was running for office.