The latest: Commissioner Michael O’Donnell’s trial is in fifth day

Sedgwick County Commissioner Michael O’Donnell is being tried in federal court this week on wire fraud and money laundering charges alleging he misspent campaign funds. He’s pleaded not guilty to 26 felony counts. The trial kicked off Monday with jury selection and opening statements from attorneys.
Here’s the latest from Friday’s proceedings. For live coverage, go to www.twitter.com/amyreneeleiker.
8:38 a.m.: Commissioner Michael O’Donnell is back in court this morning for the fifth day of trial. He’ll be back on the witness stand. He testified in his own defense yesterday. Prosecutors began cross-examining him and will continue that today.
Prosecutors said yesterday they may put additional witnesses on after O’Donnell’s testimony concludes. One is Jaylen Lane, a close friend of O’Donnell’s.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Mona Furst told U.S. District Judge Eric Melgren this morning that she’s spoken with Lane’s attorney about his testimony and has asked for a letter promising the government will not charge him with any crimes.
Lane is in Topeka and Furst said she doesn’t know if his attorney has even advised him to travel to Wichita. She said she first spoke with Lane last night.
A rebuttal witness the government mentioned putting on this morning is retired FBI Special Agent Charles Pritchett, who testified earlier this week about his investigation into O’Donnell’s campaign spending.
In response to the news about Lane, Melgren told Furst he will “not hold a trial to receive evidence after lunch.”
“I’m not going to give the case to the jury at 4:30.”
